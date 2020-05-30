2201 Monroe St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking internet access

Looking for a well-maintained two-bedroom condo in the heart of the Silicon Valley? Look no further!



Amenities include a recently renovated kitchen and bathroom, brand new carpet, community pool, nearby park, and more!



Additional Information:



-2nd Story Condo

-Carpet Flooring (brand new)

-Large Living Room/Dining Area

-Washer and Dryer in Unit

-Wide Open Front and Rear Balcony/Patio

-1 Assigned Car Port; uncovered guest parking available as well

-Close to major highways and expressways (101, San Thomas Expwy, Central Expwy, etc.)

-Numerous restaurants and quality shopping within walking and short-driving distance



Ready to Move-In Now!!

Rent: $2,495 per month

Refundable Deposit: $1,000

Water & Garbage covered by Landlord, PG&E and Internet & Cable covered by Tenants.

No pets.



Applications will be available via email and background checks completed at no cost to applicant(s).



To set up viewing times/appointments or if you have any questions/concerns, please feel free to reach out.



(RLNE5760765)