Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2201 Monroe St

2201 Monroe Street · (408) 203-5066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2201 Monroe Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2495 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
Looking for a well-maintained two-bedroom condo in the heart of the Silicon Valley? Look no further!

Amenities include a recently renovated kitchen and bathroom, brand new carpet, community pool, nearby park, and more!

Additional Information:

-2nd Story Condo
-Carpet Flooring (brand new)
-Large Living Room/Dining Area
-Washer and Dryer in Unit
-Wide Open Front and Rear Balcony/Patio
-1 Assigned Car Port; uncovered guest parking available as well
-Close to major highways and expressways (101, San Thomas Expwy, Central Expwy, etc.)
-Numerous restaurants and quality shopping within walking and short-driving distance

Ready to Move-In Now!!
Rent: $2,495 per month
Refundable Deposit: $1,000
Water & Garbage covered by Landlord, PG&E and Internet & Cable covered by Tenants.
No pets.

Applications will be available via email and background checks completed at no cost to applicant(s).

To set up viewing times/appointments or if you have any questions/concerns, please feel free to reach out.

(RLNE5760765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Monroe St have any available units?
2201 Monroe St has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Monroe St have?
Some of 2201 Monroe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Monroe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Monroe St pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Monroe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 2201 Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Monroe St does offer parking.
Does 2201 Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 Monroe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Monroe St have a pool?
Yes, 2201 Monroe St has a pool.
Does 2201 Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 2201 Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
