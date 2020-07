Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

**Application fee waived if Lease signed same day of unit tour!! No security deposit or application fee for active duty military!!



Thoughtfully designed two-bedroom floor plans in a charming tree-lined community close to the heart of Mountain View.



Private covered outdoor patio space

Open concept dining and family room layout

Bonus office/living room space

Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups

Spacious closets and additional storage space

Reserved covered parking

Built-in pantry and abundant counter space

Garbage disposal and trash compactor

Dishwasher*

Water filter

Ceiling fan

Window coverings

Central heat

Water, sewer, and trash removal included in rent

Cable ready, Internet available



Take a tour of your new home! https://www.shenandoahsquareapts.com/community-photo-gallery



~ Amenities ~

Two basketballs courts

Tennis courts*

Playground

Picnic areas

Bike and walking path

Community center*

Fitness center*

On-site guest parking

Mature trees

* Available to all Shenandoah Square residents at nearby Wescoat Village at Moffett Field



~ Conveniences ~

24-hour emergency maintenance

Pet-friendly community

Eco-friendly community with recycling bins throughout

Sustainable lighting to reduce energy consumption

Close to Downtown Mountain View

Located near public transportation

Walking distance to metro/subway station

Near Caltrain and VTA Light Rail

Close to Highway 101 and other major freeways



