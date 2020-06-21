3031 Montevideo Dr

Amenities

AVAILABLE July 1st! $4200 per month rent. $5500 deposit. Remodeled! 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. 2112 sq. ft of living space. One story. 3 car attached garage with sink & extra storage space. New granite counter tops, wood laminate flooring throughout, paint and more! Deck off of master suite. Huge master walk in closet. Inside laundry room. You need your own washer & dryer. Open family room & kitchen concept with a separate formal living & dining area. Fireplace in family room. Beautiful back yard with many fruit trees. Great location & walking distance to Armstrong K-6 Elementary School, Pine Valley 6-8 middle school, & Cal High School 9-12. Close to shopping. NO PETS! NO SMOKERS PLEASE. ONE YEAR LEASE. Lease term negotiable. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. For further information & viewing appointments, please contact Coldwell Banker Property Management at 1-800-993-1146 or Judy Fraga 209-814-5822. Please make sure you drive by or Google / Research home & area to make sure it fits your needs. PHOTOS REFLECT REMODEL BEING DONE! Landscaping included. $45 non refundable application fee per every adult over 18 years of age that would be residing in the home, application must be completed at www.ColdwellBankerLeasing.com THANK YOU! Jackie Minyard