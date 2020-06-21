All apartments in San Ramon
Find more places like 3031 Montevideo Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Ramon, CA
/
3031 Montevideo Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

3031 Montevideo Dr

3031 Montevideo Drive · (800) 993-1146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Ramon
See all
Southern San Ramon
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all

Location

3031 Montevideo Drive, San Ramon, CA 94583
Southern San Ramon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE July 1st! $4200 per month rent. $5500 deposit. Remodeled! 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. 2112 sq. ft of living space. One story. 3 car attached garage with sink & extra storage space. New granite counter tops, wood laminate flooring throughout, paint and more! Deck off of master suite. Huge master walk in closet. Inside laundry room. You need your own washer & dryer. Open family room & kitchen concept with a separate formal living & dining area. Fireplace in family room. Beautiful back yard with many fruit trees. Great location & walking distance to Armstrong K-6 Elementary School, Pine Valley 6-8 middle school, & Cal High School 9-12. Close to shopping. NO PETS! NO SMOKERS PLEASE. ONE YEAR LEASE. Lease term negotiable. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. For further information & viewing appointments, please contact Coldwell Banker Property Management at 1-800-993-1146 or Judy Fraga 209-814-5822. Please make sure you drive by or Google / Research home & area to make sure it fits your needs. PHOTOS REFLECT REMODEL BEING DONE! Landscaping included. $45 non refundable application fee per every adult over 18 years of age that would be residing in the home, application must be completed at www.ColdwellBankerLeasing.com THANK YOU! Jackie Minyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Montevideo Dr have any available units?
3031 Montevideo Dr has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 Montevideo Dr have?
Some of 3031 Montevideo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Montevideo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Montevideo Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Montevideo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3031 Montevideo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Ramon.
Does 3031 Montevideo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Montevideo Dr does offer parking.
Does 3031 Montevideo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3031 Montevideo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Montevideo Dr have a pool?
No, 3031 Montevideo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Montevideo Dr have accessible units?
No, 3031 Montevideo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Montevideo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 Montevideo Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3031 Montevideo Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl
San Ramon, CA 94582
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir
San Ramon, CA 94583
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard
San Ramon, CA 94583
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr
San Ramon, CA 94583
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop
San Ramon, CA 94583
Park Place
255 Park Pl
San Ramon, CA 94583

Similar Pages

San Ramon 1 BedroomsSan Ramon 2 Bedrooms
San Ramon Apartments under $2,800San Ramon Pet Friendly Places
San Ramon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CAPacifica, CA
Martinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southern San RamonDougherty Hills
Crow Canyon

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity