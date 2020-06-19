All apartments in San Ramon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

2400 Millstream

2400 Millstream Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2400 Millstream Lane, San Ramon, CA 94582
Windemere

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Deepa Dulepet - Agt: 925-5238027 - Well maintained townhouse-style condo located in one of the finest locations and close proximity to San Ramon schools, parks, community college, and library. Minutes from Bishop Ranch and new city center in San Ramon. The house itself has tall ceilings, one bedroom and full bathroom on 1st floor. Ample storage in kitchen and laundry room. Walk-in closets in master bedroom and second bedroom. Huge patio in the front and a balcony next to kitchen. Lots of windows bringing in so much light and ventilation. Tenant shall pay for utilities. All appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Millstream have any available units?
2400 Millstream doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Ramon, CA.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Millstream have?
Some of 2400 Millstream's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Millstream currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Millstream isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Millstream pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Millstream is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Ramon.
Does 2400 Millstream offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Millstream does offer parking.
Does 2400 Millstream have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 Millstream offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Millstream have a pool?
No, 2400 Millstream does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Millstream have accessible units?
No, 2400 Millstream does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Millstream have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Millstream has units with dishwashers.
