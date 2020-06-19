2400 Millstream

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Deepa Dulepet - Agt: 925-5238027 - Well maintained townhouse-style condo located in one of the finest locations and close proximity to San Ramon schools, parks, community college, and library. Minutes from Bishop Ranch and new city center in San Ramon. The house itself has tall ceilings, one bedroom and full bathroom on 1st floor. Ample storage in kitchen and laundry room. Walk-in closets in master bedroom and second bedroom. Huge patio in the front and a balcony next to kitchen. Lots of windows bringing in so much light and ventilation. Tenant shall pay for utilities. All appliances included.