553 Woodbine Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

PENDING with applications! Located in Sunny Terra Linda, is this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Charming interior details include vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, Spanish tile flooring in the living room and kitchen, arched doorways, and new carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious with an attached secondary space perfect for an office! There is a lush backyard with numerous fruit trees, and a patio area for entertaining. Gardening service, Washer/dryer, and off-street parking pad are included. This is a non-smoking property and renter's Insurance required. A small dog may be considered with owner approval and an increase in the deposit to 2x the rent. There is an additional studio on the property, please email or call for more details.



If you have any questions, or would like to schedule a viewing, please call or text Kelly Kaiser at (415) 331-9200 or email Kelly@prandiprop.com. Thanks!