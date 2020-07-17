All apartments in San Rafael
553 Woodbine Dr
553 Woodbine Dr

553 Woodbine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

553 Woodbine Drive, San Rafael, CA 94903
Terra Linda

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
PENDING with applications! Located in Sunny Terra Linda, is this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Charming interior details include vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, Spanish tile flooring in the living room and kitchen, arched doorways, and new carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious with an attached secondary space perfect for an office! There is a lush backyard with numerous fruit trees, and a patio area for entertaining. Gardening service, Washer/dryer, and off-street parking pad are included. This is a non-smoking property and renter's Insurance required. A small dog may be considered with owner approval and an increase in the deposit to 2x the rent. There is an additional studio on the property, please email or call for more details.

If you have any questions, or would like to schedule a viewing, please call or text Kelly Kaiser at (415) 331-9200 or email Kelly@prandiprop.com. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 Woodbine Dr have any available units?
553 Woodbine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Rafael, CA.
What amenities does 553 Woodbine Dr have?
Some of 553 Woodbine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 Woodbine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
553 Woodbine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 Woodbine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 553 Woodbine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 553 Woodbine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 553 Woodbine Dr offers parking.
Does 553 Woodbine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 553 Woodbine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 Woodbine Dr have a pool?
No, 553 Woodbine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 553 Woodbine Dr have accessible units?
No, 553 Woodbine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 553 Woodbine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 553 Woodbine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 553 Woodbine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 553 Woodbine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
