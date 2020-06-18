22 Fairfax Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo, with a newly designed floor plan consisting of 842 square feet of living space, was extensively remodeled with modern high end finishes throughout the unit. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom and the guest bathroom were both designed with a contemporary look. The unit is newly painted and there are brand new floors throughout this chic unit. There is a community swimming pool, and a two car tandem parking space. The HOA dues are $514 per month. This location is near plenty of restaurants, supermarkets, local businesses and there is easy access to the freeway. The current tenants are on a one year lease with high monthly rental income at $2,690 per month! It's the perfect opportunity for investors who are looking for a great return on their investment!