Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

22 Fairfax Street

22 Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Location

22 Fairfax Street, San Rafael, CA 94901
Canal

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo, with a newly designed floor plan consisting of 842 square feet of living space, was extensively remodeled with modern high end finishes throughout the unit. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom and the guest bathroom were both designed with a contemporary look. The unit is newly painted and there are brand new floors throughout this chic unit. There is a community swimming pool, and a two car tandem parking space. The HOA dues are $514 per month. This location is near plenty of restaurants, supermarkets, local businesses and there is easy access to the freeway. The current tenants are on a one year lease with high monthly rental income at $2,690 per month! It's the perfect opportunity for investors who are looking for a great return on their investment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Fairfax Street have any available units?
22 Fairfax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Rafael, CA.
What amenities does 22 Fairfax Street have?
Some of 22 Fairfax Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Fairfax Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 Fairfax Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Fairfax Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 Fairfax Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Rafael.
Does 22 Fairfax Street offer parking?
Yes, 22 Fairfax Street does offer parking.
Does 22 Fairfax Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Fairfax Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Fairfax Street have a pool?
Yes, 22 Fairfax Street has a pool.
Does 22 Fairfax Street have accessible units?
No, 22 Fairfax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Fairfax Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Fairfax Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Fairfax Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Fairfax Street does not have units with air conditioning.
