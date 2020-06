Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bdrm terra linda - Property Id: 101268



Vineyards Edge

125 Nova Albion Way

San Rafael, Ca. 94903



Available May, 15, 2020



2 BDRM

1 BA

925 sqft



We have a beautiful unit coming available and now taking applications.



Location location location



Northgate mall

Safeway shopping plaza

Freeway

Hospital

Schools

Banks

Businesses

Parks

Trails

and many many more



Amenities

Laundry facilities

Covered Parking

Swimming Pool



Come make an appointment.

Come home to Vineyards Edge



Rent 2700.00

Deposit 2000.00

Credit Check 45.00

Total Move in: $4745.00

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101268

Property Id 101268



(RLNE5850851)