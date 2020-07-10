All apartments in San Mateo
707 Fathom Drive Unit 104
707 Fathom Drive Unit 104

707 Fathom Drive · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

707 Fathom Drive, San Mateo, CA 94404
Marina Lagoon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in the Very Bikeable rated Marina Lagoon neighborhood in San Mateo.

The unit’s comfy and spacious open-plan interior with premium hardwood flooring throughout, big windows, recessed lighting, glass doors, and a gas-fired fireplace. Its nice galley-type kitchen is equipped with Formica countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. An enclosed shower, shower/tub combo, pedestal sink, and vanity cabinets furnished its elegant bathrooms. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available along with gas heating. Built-in closet in the bedroom. The exterior has two relaxing balconies. There’s a storage area on the 3rd floor of the building, #104. Other awesome amenities include the swimming pool, gym, basketball court, picnic area, and a clubhouse!

There are parking spaces on its 1 parking spot #104, street parking, and a free parking lot beside the building.

It's a pet-friendly home but only cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. However, Smoking is not allowed inside the unit.

The tenant pays for electricity, gas, internet, and cable. The landlord is responsible for the HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=F2nVNsFC3Ko

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bike Score: 76

Nearby parks: Mariners Island Park, Tidelands Park and Parkside Aquatic Park.

(RLNE5897052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 have any available units?
707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 have?
Some of 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Fathom Drive Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.
