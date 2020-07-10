707 Fathom Drive Unit 104

Amenities

Pretty, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in the Very Bikeable rated Marina Lagoon neighborhood in San Mateo.



The unit’s comfy and spacious open-plan interior with premium hardwood flooring throughout, big windows, recessed lighting, glass doors, and a gas-fired fireplace. Its nice galley-type kitchen is equipped with Formica countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. An enclosed shower, shower/tub combo, pedestal sink, and vanity cabinets furnished its elegant bathrooms. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available along with gas heating. Built-in closet in the bedroom. The exterior has two relaxing balconies. There’s a storage area on the 3rd floor of the building, #104. Other awesome amenities include the swimming pool, gym, basketball court, picnic area, and a clubhouse!



There are parking spaces on its 1 parking spot #104, street parking, and a free parking lot beside the building.



It's a pet-friendly home but only cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. However, Smoking is not allowed inside the unit.



The tenant pays for electricity, gas, internet, and cable. The landlord is responsible for the HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage.



Bike Score: 76



Nearby parks: Mariners Island Park, Tidelands Park and Parkside Aquatic Park.



