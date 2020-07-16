All apartments in San Mateo County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

890 Berkeley Avenue

890 Berkeley Avenue · (650) 847-3800
Location

890 Berkeley Avenue, San Mateo County, CA 94025
Menlo Oaks

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 890 Berkeley Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$24,000

5 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 5900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.5-bathroom home is partially furnished and features 5,900 s.f. of living space, 2-car garage situated on a serene private 20,200 s.f. lot. State of the art gourmet kitchen and dramatic 2-story great room overlook spacious outdoor entertainment area and lap pool and Jacuzzi. Located minutes to downtown Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Stanford University and easy access to Highway 101. Excellent Menlo Park schools. Less than 3 miles from Facebook campus, and short distance to the Stanford Shopping Mall, and Caltrain Station.

Additional features include:
- Large Master Bedroom with fireplace, private deck, room-like walk-in-closet and Bathroom suite
- Four generously sized bedrooms
- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
- Tall loft ceilings in the living room with exposed wood beams
- Gourmet kitchen
- Many storage areas
- Brand new pool and outdoor Jacuzzi
- Newly landscaped backyard with two large beautiful historical oak trees
- Built in outdoor kitchen for entertaining

Located in the Menlo Park School District, schools for this home are as follows: (Tenant to verify)
- Laurel Elementary School (0.9 miles away)
- Hillview Middle School
- Menlo-Atherton High School (1 mile away)

We are offering 12 months lease to qualified applicants. Deposit is equal to one and a half (1.5) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.

Video tours are available upon request, as well as some limited availability for in-person showings. If you would like to schedule an in-person showing you will need to adhere to social distancing protocols at all times and sign the property entry declaration prior to entering the premises.

No Pets, No Smoking.

Professionally leased and managed by Wilbur Properties, the leading agent for luxury homes in Silicon Valley CAL DRE# 00823559
WilburProperties.com

(RLNE4811385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 Berkeley Avenue have any available units?
890 Berkeley Avenue has a unit available for $24,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 890 Berkeley Avenue have?
Some of 890 Berkeley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 Berkeley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
890 Berkeley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 Berkeley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 890 Berkeley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo County.
Does 890 Berkeley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 890 Berkeley Avenue offers parking.
Does 890 Berkeley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 Berkeley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 Berkeley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 890 Berkeley Avenue has a pool.
Does 890 Berkeley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 890 Berkeley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 890 Berkeley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 Berkeley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 890 Berkeley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 Berkeley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
