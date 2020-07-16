Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.5-bathroom home is partially furnished and features 5,900 s.f. of living space, 2-car garage situated on a serene private 20,200 s.f. lot. State of the art gourmet kitchen and dramatic 2-story great room overlook spacious outdoor entertainment area and lap pool and Jacuzzi. Located minutes to downtown Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Stanford University and easy access to Highway 101. Excellent Menlo Park schools. Less than 3 miles from Facebook campus, and short distance to the Stanford Shopping Mall, and Caltrain Station.



Additional features include:

- Large Master Bedroom with fireplace, private deck, room-like walk-in-closet and Bathroom suite

- Four generously sized bedrooms

- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout

- Tall loft ceilings in the living room with exposed wood beams

- Gourmet kitchen

- Many storage areas

- Brand new pool and outdoor Jacuzzi

- Newly landscaped backyard with two large beautiful historical oak trees

- Built in outdoor kitchen for entertaining



Located in the Menlo Park School District, schools for this home are as follows: (Tenant to verify)

- Laurel Elementary School (0.9 miles away)

- Hillview Middle School

- Menlo-Atherton High School (1 mile away)



We are offering 12 months lease to qualified applicants. Deposit is equal to one and a half (1.5) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.



Video tours are available upon request, as well as some limited availability for in-person showings. If you would like to schedule an in-person showing you will need to adhere to social distancing protocols at all times and sign the property entry declaration prior to entering the premises.



No Pets, No Smoking.



Professionally leased and managed by Wilbur Properties, the leading agent for luxury homes in Silicon Valley CAL DRE# 00823559

WilburProperties.com



