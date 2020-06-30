All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 594 Almond Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
594 Almond Rd
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

594 Almond Rd

594 Almond Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Village O
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

594 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Tri-level Townhome Near CSU San Marcos - Charming tri-level townhome in the Coronado Ranch gated community of Corte Bella in San Marcos. This two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome features 1,051 SqFt and is located less than one mile from CSU San Marcos. The main living area features an open floor plan with the living room, dining area and kitchen sharing the space. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a peninsula that can be used as additional dining seating. A balcony and a powder room are also on the second floor.

Stairs lead to the third floor bedrooms. The guest bedroom includes a closet with mirrored doors and an ensuite bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity and shower/tub combo. Other features of the townhome include hardwood floors, A/C and attached two car garage equipped with a washer and dryer. Tenants will have access to a variety of community amenities including a clubhouse with a pool, spa and a playground. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The unit is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: Double Peak K-8, San Marcos Middle School, Mission Hills High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-5, Hwy 78 and Interstate-15. From the neighborhood it is a simple and quick drive to local beaches, shops, restaurants and community parks as well as San Diego area favorites such as historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5420245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 594 Almond Rd have any available units?
594 Almond Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 594 Almond Rd have?
Some of 594 Almond Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 594 Almond Rd currently offering any rent specials?
594 Almond Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 Almond Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 594 Almond Rd is pet friendly.
Does 594 Almond Rd offer parking?
Yes, 594 Almond Rd offers parking.
Does 594 Almond Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 594 Almond Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 Almond Rd have a pool?
Yes, 594 Almond Rd has a pool.
Does 594 Almond Rd have accessible units?
No, 594 Almond Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 594 Almond Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 594 Almond Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego