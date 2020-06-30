594 Almond Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Tri-level Townhome Near CSU San Marcos - Charming tri-level townhome in the Coronado Ranch gated community of Corte Bella in San Marcos. This two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome features 1,051 SqFt and is located less than one mile from CSU San Marcos. The main living area features an open floor plan with the living room, dining area and kitchen sharing the space. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a peninsula that can be used as additional dining seating. A balcony and a powder room are also on the second floor.



Stairs lead to the third floor bedrooms. The guest bedroom includes a closet with mirrored doors and an ensuite bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity and shower/tub combo. Other features of the townhome include hardwood floors, A/C and attached two car garage equipped with a washer and dryer. Tenants will have access to a variety of community amenities including a clubhouse with a pool, spa and a playground. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The unit is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: Double Peak K-8, San Marcos Middle School, Mission Hills High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-5, Hwy 78 and Interstate-15. From the neighborhood it is a simple and quick drive to local beaches, shops, restaurants and community parks as well as San Diego area favorites such as historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



(RLNE5420245)