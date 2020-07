Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Newly remodeled townhome with open Kitchen, granite counter top and stainless appliances. Big size master bedroom with cozy balcony and walk in closet. Private patio outside for entertaining family and friends. Wood floor in living room. Ceramic tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Newer carpet everywhere else. Peaceful Westlake Ranch community with pool/spa/gym. Great schools. Minutes away from colleges, shopping and dining. Easy free way access. Available on 7/15 or soon. No pet/no smoking. One year lease.