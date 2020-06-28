All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

211 Woodland Parkway #211

211 Woodland Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

211 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!!!!! $150.00 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT - A very nice clean upstairs 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College, Close Sprinter Access, Bus Lines, walking distance to shopping and dining. Laminate wood and tile flooring, fireplace in living room, balcony. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove, microwave and disposal, washer and dryer provided inside unit. 2 assigned parking spots, one covered, swimming pool , jacuzzi, fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Water sewer and trash is paid. May consider small pet with additional deposit.

(RLNE5157145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Woodland Parkway #211 have any available units?
211 Woodland Parkway #211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Woodland Parkway #211 have?
Some of 211 Woodland Parkway #211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Woodland Parkway #211 currently offering any rent specials?
211 Woodland Parkway #211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Woodland Parkway #211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Woodland Parkway #211 is pet friendly.
Does 211 Woodland Parkway #211 offer parking?
Yes, 211 Woodland Parkway #211 offers parking.
Does 211 Woodland Parkway #211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Woodland Parkway #211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Woodland Parkway #211 have a pool?
Yes, 211 Woodland Parkway #211 has a pool.
Does 211 Woodland Parkway #211 have accessible units?
No, 211 Woodland Parkway #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Woodland Parkway #211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Woodland Parkway #211 does not have units with dishwashers.
