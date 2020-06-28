211 Woodland Parkway #211

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!!!!! $150.00 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT - A very nice clean upstairs 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College, Close Sprinter Access, Bus Lines, walking distance to shopping and dining. Laminate wood and tile flooring, fireplace in living room, balcony. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove, microwave and disposal, washer and dryer provided inside unit. 2 assigned parking spots, one covered, swimming pool , jacuzzi, fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Water sewer and trash is paid. May consider small pet with additional deposit.



