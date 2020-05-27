Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities carport gym parking playground pool guest parking hot tub tennis court

202 Woodland Parkway - 215 Available 06/29/20 Second story Condo--202 Woodland Pkwy #215 - This upper-level condo in east San Marcos! Available June 29th! Newer paint and laminate flooring, air conditioner and the condo comes with stove, dishwasher and your own washer/dryer! Enjoy cozy evenings in front of the fireplace.



Spend this summer relaxing at the Woodland community pool, spa, gym, and playground! Ever tried tennis? They have courts on-site! You are provided with 1 assigned carport parking space and there is ample guest parking in the lot. Close to shopping and 78 freeway. Security deposit is $1,500. NO pets and NO smoking.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($4,650.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry no cosigners

All residents must carry renter's insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4738346)