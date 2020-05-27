All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

202 Woodland Parkway - 215

202 Woodland Parkway · (760) 249-7149
Location

202 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA 92069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 · Avail. Jun 29

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
202 Woodland Parkway - 215 Available 06/29/20 Second story Condo--202 Woodland Pkwy #215 - This upper-level condo in east San Marcos! Available June 29th! Newer paint and laminate flooring, air conditioner and the condo comes with stove, dishwasher and your own washer/dryer! Enjoy cozy evenings in front of the fireplace.

Spend this summer relaxing at the Woodland community pool, spa, gym, and playground! Ever tried tennis? They have courts on-site! You are provided with 1 assigned carport parking space and there is ample guest parking in the lot. Close to shopping and 78 freeway. Security deposit is $1,500. NO pets and NO smoking.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($4,650.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry no cosigners
All residents must carry renter's insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4738346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 have any available units?
202 Woodland Parkway - 215 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 have?
Some of 202 Woodland Parkway - 215's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 currently offering any rent specials?
202 Woodland Parkway - 215 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 pet-friendly?
No, 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 offer parking?
Yes, 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 does offer parking.
Does 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 have a pool?
Yes, 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 has a pool.
Does 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 have accessible units?
No, 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Woodland Parkway - 215 has units with dishwashers.
