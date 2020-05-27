Amenities
202 Woodland Parkway - 215 Available 06/29/20 Second story Condo--202 Woodland Pkwy #215 - This upper-level condo in east San Marcos! Available June 29th! Newer paint and laminate flooring, air conditioner and the condo comes with stove, dishwasher and your own washer/dryer! Enjoy cozy evenings in front of the fireplace.
Spend this summer relaxing at the Woodland community pool, spa, gym, and playground! Ever tried tennis? They have courts on-site! You are provided with 1 assigned carport parking space and there is ample guest parking in the lot. Close to shopping and 78 freeway. Security deposit is $1,500. NO pets and NO smoking.
Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($4,650.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry no cosigners
All residents must carry renter's insurance
Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149
*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.
No Pets Allowed
