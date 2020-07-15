All apartments in San Marcos
1590 Chert Dr

1590 Chert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1590 Chert Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078
San Elijo Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
1590 Chert Dr Available 06/12/19 3BD Home in the Belmount Community of San Elijo!! - Property Information
This gorgeous 3 bedroom home is located in the Belmont Community of San Elijo. This stunning home boast beautiful upgrades throughout the property. The gourmet kitchen features beautiful cabinetry and gorgeous granite counter tops. The grand room is outfitted with a modern tile design floor and lots of windows allowing natural light to illuminate the room! All 3 spacious bedrooms are located upstairs as well as the laundry room that is equipped with a gas hookup. The backyard is spacious and designed to not only be low maintenance but also require minimal watering. The home is equipped with a tankless water heater, which will help in reducing energy cost. The Belmont community features a sparkling pool/spa, BBQ/picnic area as well as a nice sitting area that provides a glimpse of the Pacific. The San Elijo Community itself offers small town living from within the city. From the Holiday Fairs to the beautiful walking trails, to boutique shops, the Community of San Elijo has proven time and time again it is a wonderful place to call home!

Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,375.

Pets
Flexible, Dog Under 15 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

Features
Air Conditioning, Gated Property, Non-Smoking Property, Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, 2 Story, Patio, Eat in kitchen, Family Room, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Laundry Hook-ups, Laundry Room (Upstairs), Gas Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Fenced yard

Schools
Elementary School: San Elijo Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School

Link:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1590-Chert-Drive-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1255/

Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

(RLNE3370786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1590 Chert Dr have any available units?
1590 Chert Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1590 Chert Dr have?
Some of 1590 Chert Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1590 Chert Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1590 Chert Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1590 Chert Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1590 Chert Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1590 Chert Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1590 Chert Dr offers parking.
Does 1590 Chert Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1590 Chert Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1590 Chert Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1590 Chert Dr has a pool.
Does 1590 Chert Dr have accessible units?
No, 1590 Chert Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1590 Chert Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1590 Chert Dr has units with dishwashers.
