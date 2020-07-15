Amenities

1590 Chert Dr Available 06/12/19 3BD Home in the Belmount Community of San Elijo!! - Property Information

This gorgeous 3 bedroom home is located in the Belmont Community of San Elijo. This stunning home boast beautiful upgrades throughout the property. The gourmet kitchen features beautiful cabinetry and gorgeous granite counter tops. The grand room is outfitted with a modern tile design floor and lots of windows allowing natural light to illuminate the room! All 3 spacious bedrooms are located upstairs as well as the laundry room that is equipped with a gas hookup. The backyard is spacious and designed to not only be low maintenance but also require minimal watering. The home is equipped with a tankless water heater, which will help in reducing energy cost. The Belmont community features a sparkling pool/spa, BBQ/picnic area as well as a nice sitting area that provides a glimpse of the Pacific. The San Elijo Community itself offers small town living from within the city. From the Holiday Fairs to the beautiful walking trails, to boutique shops, the Community of San Elijo has proven time and time again it is a wonderful place to call home!



Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,375.



Flexible, Dog Under 15 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



Air Conditioning, Gated Property, Non-Smoking Property, Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, 2 Story, Patio, Eat in kitchen, Family Room, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Laundry Hook-ups, Laundry Room (Upstairs), Gas Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Fenced yard



Elementary School: San Elijo Elementary

Middle School: San Elijo Middle School

High School: San Marcos High School



https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1590-Chert-Drive-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1255/



Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



