Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:53 PM

1238 Avenida Amistad

1238 Avenida Amistad · No Longer Available
Location

1238 Avenida Amistad, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don?t miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 Avenida Amistad have any available units?
1238 Avenida Amistad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 1238 Avenida Amistad currently offering any rent specials?
1238 Avenida Amistad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 Avenida Amistad pet-friendly?
Yes, 1238 Avenida Amistad is pet friendly.
Does 1238 Avenida Amistad offer parking?
No, 1238 Avenida Amistad does not offer parking.
Does 1238 Avenida Amistad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 Avenida Amistad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 Avenida Amistad have a pool?
No, 1238 Avenida Amistad does not have a pool.
Does 1238 Avenida Amistad have accessible units?
No, 1238 Avenida Amistad does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 Avenida Amistad have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 Avenida Amistad does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 Avenida Amistad have units with air conditioning?
No, 1238 Avenida Amistad does not have units with air conditioning.
