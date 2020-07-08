All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1230 Corte Bello

1230 Corte Bello · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Corte Bello, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Story Home on Cul-de-Sac in San Marcos! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac in San Marcos, close to Palomar College, hiking trails, and shopping centers.

The home has newer carpet upstairs and tile downstairs, AC, a 2-car attached garage, and a large backyard!

Available immediately for move in. Please contact Maple Kwai at (858)682-7065 or mskwai@hotmail.com for more info and to schedule a showing.

Available now!
No pets preferred
Utilities paid by the tenant

(RLNE4219502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Corte Bello have any available units?
1230 Corte Bello doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 Corte Bello have?
Some of 1230 Corte Bello's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Corte Bello currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Corte Bello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Corte Bello pet-friendly?
No, 1230 Corte Bello is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1230 Corte Bello offer parking?
Yes, 1230 Corte Bello offers parking.
Does 1230 Corte Bello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 Corte Bello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Corte Bello have a pool?
No, 1230 Corte Bello does not have a pool.
Does 1230 Corte Bello have accessible units?
No, 1230 Corte Bello does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Corte Bello have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 Corte Bello does not have units with dishwashers.

