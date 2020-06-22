All apartments in San Marcos
1214 Calle Prospero

1214 Calle Prospero · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Calle Prospero, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1214 Calle Prospero Available 07/01/20 Spacious Santa Fe Hills Home with 3-Car Garage!! - Welcome to Santa Fe Hills! This 4 bedroom home is located within walking distance to Paloma Elementary, Local parks and recreation centers, Palomar College and Hiking Trails.

Highlights include a large 3-car garage, vaulted ceilings in the entry and living room, low maintenance backyard, large master bedroom and Jack and Jill bathroom between the other two bedrooms upstairs. There is one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. The laundry room is on the second story.

No A/C

Very good access to the 78 and the Sprinter Station near Palomar College.

Please call or text today for a showing 760-736-3600

Move-in: 7/1/2020
Pets: No
Smoking: No
Tenant pays all utilities
Washer and dryer not provided, hookups available
Refrigerator provided as is

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4377026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Calle Prospero have any available units?
1214 Calle Prospero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 1214 Calle Prospero currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Calle Prospero isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Calle Prospero pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Calle Prospero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1214 Calle Prospero offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Calle Prospero does offer parking.
Does 1214 Calle Prospero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Calle Prospero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Calle Prospero have a pool?
No, 1214 Calle Prospero does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Calle Prospero have accessible units?
No, 1214 Calle Prospero does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Calle Prospero have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Calle Prospero does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Calle Prospero have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Calle Prospero does not have units with air conditioning.
