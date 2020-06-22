Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1214 Calle Prospero Available 07/01/20 Spacious Santa Fe Hills Home with 3-Car Garage!! - Welcome to Santa Fe Hills! This 4 bedroom home is located within walking distance to Paloma Elementary, Local parks and recreation centers, Palomar College and Hiking Trails.



Highlights include a large 3-car garage, vaulted ceilings in the entry and living room, low maintenance backyard, large master bedroom and Jack and Jill bathroom between the other two bedrooms upstairs. There is one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. The laundry room is on the second story.



No A/C



Very good access to the 78 and the Sprinter Station near Palomar College.



Please call or text today for a showing 760-736-3600



Move-in: 7/1/2020

Pets: No

Smoking: No

Tenant pays all utilities

Washer and dryer not provided, hookups available

Refrigerator provided as is



(RLNE4377026)