Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

1152 Canary Ct.

1152 Canary Court · No Longer Available
Location

1152 Canary Court, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
1152 Canary Ct. Available 11/01/19 3 Bedroom Home in San Marcos with Solar Panels! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with private fenced in backyard located in San Marcos with Solar Panels for energy efficient living! The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and built in microwave. The backyard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. There is a two car attached garage. This property is located conveniently close to schools, shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Landscaper is included.
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4595599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 Canary Ct. have any available units?
1152 Canary Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1152 Canary Ct. have?
Some of 1152 Canary Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1152 Canary Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1152 Canary Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 Canary Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1152 Canary Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1152 Canary Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1152 Canary Ct. does offer parking.
Does 1152 Canary Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1152 Canary Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 Canary Ct. have a pool?
No, 1152 Canary Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1152 Canary Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1152 Canary Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 Canary Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1152 Canary Ct. has units with dishwashers.
