Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

1152 Canary Ct. Available 11/01/19 3 Bedroom Home in San Marcos with Solar Panels! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with private fenced in backyard located in San Marcos with Solar Panels for energy efficient living! The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and built in microwave. The backyard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. There is a two car attached garage. This property is located conveniently close to schools, shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Landscaper is included.

MOVE IN SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

DRE 01197438



(RLNE4595599)