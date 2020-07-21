All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

33491 Via De Agua

33491 via De Agua · No Longer Available
Location

33491 via De Agua, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Meredith Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This entertainer's dream has too many new upgrades to mention and looks like a model home. Recently remodeled throughout, the open concept layout with soaring ceilings and lots of natural light is sure to impress. The chef's kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, an oversize island and opens to a large family room with a gorgeous fireplace. The spacious master suite is complemented by a spa-like bathroom with a walk in shower and a large deck that overlooks the sparkling pool. The private backyard features a pool, hot tub, built-in BBQ and wraps around to a side yard with RV parking. Located in the tranquil Meredith Canyon community, this beautiful home is just up the hill from the charm of the 'Lantern District' and the harbor in downtown Dana Point and minutes from some of Southern California's finest beaches and world class resorts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33491 Via De Agua have any available units?
33491 Via De Agua doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 33491 Via De Agua have?
Some of 33491 Via De Agua's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33491 Via De Agua currently offering any rent specials?
33491 Via De Agua is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33491 Via De Agua pet-friendly?
No, 33491 Via De Agua is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 33491 Via De Agua offer parking?
Yes, 33491 Via De Agua offers parking.
Does 33491 Via De Agua have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33491 Via De Agua does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33491 Via De Agua have a pool?
Yes, 33491 Via De Agua has a pool.
Does 33491 Via De Agua have accessible units?
No, 33491 Via De Agua does not have accessible units.
Does 33491 Via De Agua have units with dishwashers?
No, 33491 Via De Agua does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33491 Via De Agua have units with air conditioning?
No, 33491 Via De Agua does not have units with air conditioning.
