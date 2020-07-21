33491 Via De Agua

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This entertainer's dream has too many new upgrades to mention and looks like a model home. Recently remodeled throughout, the open concept layout with soaring ceilings and lots of natural light is sure to impress. The chef's kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, an oversize island and opens to a large family room with a gorgeous fireplace. The spacious master suite is complemented by a spa-like bathroom with a walk in shower and a large deck that overlooks the sparkling pool. The private backyard features a pool, hot tub, built-in BBQ and wraps around to a side yard with RV parking. Located in the tranquil Meredith Canyon community, this beautiful home is just up the hill from the charm of the 'Lantern District' and the harbor in downtown Dana Point and minutes from some of Southern California's finest beaches and world class resorts.