33441 Via De Agua

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool fire pit

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool hot tub

Stunning hilltop home with breathtaking views! This home sits on a corner lot atop the beautiful hills of San Juan Capistrano. The updated and spacious open floor plan features a 1st-floor bedroom with a full bathroom, a large chef's kitchen with a breakfast bar, breakfast nook, large formal living room, formal dining room, and family room. Large windows throughout provide lots of natural light along with beautiful backyard pool views. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, including the master, and 2 bathrooms. The spacious master bedroom is ensuite with a walk-in closet and master bathroom. The master also has a large balcony overlooking the pool with a peek-a-boo view of the ocean. All bathrooms are custom built with granite countertops and travertine tile. The backyard has a tiled saltwater pool and spa, with a large patio and gas fire pit that is perfect for entertaining. Minutes to i5 Freeway with biking, hiking trails, and a park close close by. Owner Pays Gardening & Pool Service. Tenant Pays Electricity, Gas, Trash, Water.