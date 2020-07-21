All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

33441 Via De Agua

33441 Via De Agua · No Longer Available
Location

33441 Via De Agua, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Meredith Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Stunning hilltop home with breathtaking views! This home sits on a corner lot atop the beautiful hills of San Juan Capistrano. The updated and spacious open floor plan features a 1st-floor bedroom with a full bathroom, a large chef's kitchen with a breakfast bar, breakfast nook, large formal living room, formal dining room, and family room. Large windows throughout provide lots of natural light along with beautiful backyard pool views. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, including the master, and 2 bathrooms. The spacious master bedroom is ensuite with a walk-in closet and master bathroom. The master also has a large balcony overlooking the pool with a peek-a-boo view of the ocean. All bathrooms are custom built with granite countertops and travertine tile. The backyard has a tiled saltwater pool and spa, with a large patio and gas fire pit that is perfect for entertaining. Minutes to i5 Freeway with biking, hiking trails, and a park close close by. Owner Pays Gardening & Pool Service. Tenant Pays Electricity, Gas, Trash, Water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33441 Via De Agua have any available units?
33441 Via De Agua doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 33441 Via De Agua have?
Some of 33441 Via De Agua's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33441 Via De Agua currently offering any rent specials?
33441 Via De Agua is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33441 Via De Agua pet-friendly?
No, 33441 Via De Agua is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 33441 Via De Agua offer parking?
No, 33441 Via De Agua does not offer parking.
Does 33441 Via De Agua have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33441 Via De Agua does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33441 Via De Agua have a pool?
Yes, 33441 Via De Agua has a pool.
Does 33441 Via De Agua have accessible units?
No, 33441 Via De Agua does not have accessible units.
Does 33441 Via De Agua have units with dishwashers?
No, 33441 Via De Agua does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33441 Via De Agua have units with air conditioning?
No, 33441 Via De Agua does not have units with air conditioning.
