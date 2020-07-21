33132 Valle Road

Amenities

Located high in the hills of San Juan Capistrano this spacious 4-bedroom home has plenty to offer!!! Panoramic Views, RV Parking, Private Pool, Spa, Gated Community, 43,000+ Sq Ft Lot, Equestrian Zoned and an Over-sized Three Car Garage!!! This custom home provides the best of rural living plus beautiful ocean, mountain and city lights views. Great open floor plan with a grand foyer entrance, vaulted ceilings, formal living room and dining room with built-in cabinets. The gourmet kitchen offers new appliances with a double oven, electric stove top, wine cooler and plenty of cabinets for storage. Adjacent is the spacious family room with cozy fireplace and wet bar. The Master Suite offers a walk-in closet, gas fireplace and has access to a private balcony. Enjoy gorgeous views from every room. Located in the private gated community of McCracken Hill and is just minutes from the beach and harbor plus features easy freeway and toll road access.