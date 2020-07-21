All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

33132 Valle Road

33132 Valle Road · No Longer Available
Location

33132 Valle Road, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located high in the hills of San Juan Capistrano this spacious 4-bedroom home has plenty to offer!!! Panoramic Views, RV Parking, Private Pool, Spa, Gated Community, 43,000+ Sq Ft Lot, Equestrian Zoned and an Over-sized Three Car Garage!!! This custom home provides the best of rural living plus beautiful ocean, mountain and city lights views. Great open floor plan with a grand foyer entrance, vaulted ceilings, formal living room and dining room with built-in cabinets. The gourmet kitchen offers new appliances with a double oven, electric stove top, wine cooler and plenty of cabinets for storage. Adjacent is the spacious family room with cozy fireplace and wet bar. The Master Suite offers a walk-in closet, gas fireplace and has access to a private balcony. Enjoy gorgeous views from every room. Located in the private gated community of McCracken Hill and is just minutes from the beach and harbor plus features easy freeway and toll road access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33132 Valle Road have any available units?
33132 Valle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 33132 Valle Road have?
Some of 33132 Valle Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33132 Valle Road currently offering any rent specials?
33132 Valle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33132 Valle Road pet-friendly?
No, 33132 Valle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 33132 Valle Road offer parking?
Yes, 33132 Valle Road offers parking.
Does 33132 Valle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33132 Valle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33132 Valle Road have a pool?
Yes, 33132 Valle Road has a pool.
Does 33132 Valle Road have accessible units?
No, 33132 Valle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 33132 Valle Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33132 Valle Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 33132 Valle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 33132 Valle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
