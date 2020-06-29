All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
32972 Paseo Del Lucero
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:49 AM

32972 Paseo Del Lucero

32972 Paseo Del Lucero · No Longer Available
Location

32972 Paseo Del Lucero, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
This home is beach close with two medium sized bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, a two car attached garage, an enclosed yard and a second story balcony. There is a nice open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the dining area, living room with fireplace and the back courtyard. The first level also has brand new hardwood laminate flooring, a newly remodeled kitchen with recessed lighting, a matching refrigerator, built-in microwave and gas burning stove, plus a double sink w/disposal. The second floor has a beautiful stairwell with vaulted ceilings leading up to the bedrooms and a full bath. The home has very nice curb appeal with manicured landscaping and driveway, plus there is a community pool just around the corner. Ok to submit on small pet. Renter's insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32972 Paseo Del Lucero have any available units?
32972 Paseo Del Lucero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 32972 Paseo Del Lucero have?
Some of 32972 Paseo Del Lucero's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32972 Paseo Del Lucero currently offering any rent specials?
32972 Paseo Del Lucero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32972 Paseo Del Lucero pet-friendly?
Yes, 32972 Paseo Del Lucero is pet friendly.
Does 32972 Paseo Del Lucero offer parking?
Yes, 32972 Paseo Del Lucero offers parking.
Does 32972 Paseo Del Lucero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32972 Paseo Del Lucero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32972 Paseo Del Lucero have a pool?
Yes, 32972 Paseo Del Lucero has a pool.
Does 32972 Paseo Del Lucero have accessible units?
No, 32972 Paseo Del Lucero does not have accessible units.
Does 32972 Paseo Del Lucero have units with dishwashers?
No, 32972 Paseo Del Lucero does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32972 Paseo Del Lucero have units with air conditioning?
No, 32972 Paseo Del Lucero does not have units with air conditioning.
