32972 Paseo Del Lucero

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

This home is beach close with two medium sized bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, a two car attached garage, an enclosed yard and a second story balcony. There is a nice open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the dining area, living room with fireplace and the back courtyard. The first level also has brand new hardwood laminate flooring, a newly remodeled kitchen with recessed lighting, a matching refrigerator, built-in microwave and gas burning stove, plus a double sink w/disposal. The second floor has a beautiful stairwell with vaulted ceilings leading up to the bedrooms and a full bath. The home has very nice curb appeal with manicured landscaping and driveway, plus there is a community pool just around the corner. Ok to submit on small pet. Renter's insurance is required.