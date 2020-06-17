All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
31101 VIA EL ROSARIO
31101 VIA EL ROSARIO

31101 Via El Rosario · No Longer Available
Location

31101 Via El Rosario, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Capistrano Garden Homes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
One Story Single Family Home In Desirable Las Brisas Tract. Updated - Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout, Kitchen Features New Soft Close Cabinets, Quartz Countertop, Subway Tile Backsplash, Farmhouse Sink, Newer Appliances, & Recessed Lighting. Scraped Ceilings. Newer Doors & Baseboards. Newer Vinyl Windows. Nice Size Private Yard, Attached Direct Access 2 Car Garage, Association Pool & Spa. Conveniently Located Less Than 1 Mile To I5, J Serra Catholic High School & Historic Mission San Juan Capistrano ~ Less Than 4 Miles To Doheny State Beach & Saddleback College. NO SMOKING ... NO PETS. Refrigerator Included Without Warranties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO have any available units?
31101 VIA EL ROSARIO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO have?
Some of 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO currently offering any rent specials?
31101 VIA EL ROSARIO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO pet-friendly?
No, 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO offer parking?
Yes, 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO does offer parking.
Does 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO have a pool?
Yes, 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO has a pool.
Does 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO have accessible units?
No, 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO does not have accessible units.
Does 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO has units with dishwashers.
Does 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO have units with air conditioning?
No, 31101 VIA EL ROSARIO does not have units with air conditioning.
