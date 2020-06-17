31101 VIA EL ROSARIO

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

One Story Single Family Home In Desirable Las Brisas Tract. Updated - Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout, Kitchen Features New Soft Close Cabinets, Quartz Countertop, Subway Tile Backsplash, Farmhouse Sink, Newer Appliances, & Recessed Lighting. Scraped Ceilings. Newer Doors & Baseboards. Newer Vinyl Windows. Nice Size Private Yard, Attached Direct Access 2 Car Garage, Association Pool & Spa. Conveniently Located Less Than 1 Mile To I5, J Serra Catholic High School & Historic Mission San Juan Capistrano ~ Less Than 4 Miles To Doheny State Beach & Saddleback College. NO SMOKING ... NO PETS. Refrigerator Included Without Warranties.