28155 Camino Del Rio

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED. Includes furnishings, dishes, cookware, gardener & HOA amenities. Spectacular Residence One, Elevation C from The Villa Collection by Taylor Morrison. This Model Home is nestled in the private gated community of Campanilla, alongside San Juan Hills Golf Course; infused in Santa Barbara, Monterey & Tuscan inspired architecture. Spacious loft & main-level bedroom/office & 3-qtr bath. Gas fireplace inside & backyard. Jaw-dropping kitchen w/ designer granite counters w/ full height backsplash behind stainless 36” cooktop & canopy hood. Massive island w/ sink complemented w/ GE stainless appliances, includes 42” refrigerator, Moen Brantford pullout faucet in chrome & under-cabinet lighting in Maple cabinetry w/ satin Nickel hardware & recessed lights on dimmers. Gorgeous solid oak hardwood floors & wrought-iron banister. Master bath w/ gorgeous E-Stone counters & awe-inspired white ceramic tile shower w/ frameless glass door. Additional features boast indoor fire sprinklers, dual-paned windows, upstairs laundry & sink (washer/dryer, incl.). Enjoy spectacular sunsets & breathtaking views only 4-miles from the sand of Capo Beach. Local to The Mission, Trading Post, Promenade, Depot & the Los Rios Historic District. 7-miles from Laguna Beach; South OC's top hot-spots known for art galleries, fine dining, coves, beaches, surfing, coastal canyons & Laguna Coast Wilderness Park.