All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 28155 Camino Del Rio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
28155 Camino Del Rio
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

28155 Camino Del Rio

28155 Camino Del Rio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

28155 Camino Del Rio, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FULLY FURNISHED. Includes furnishings, dishes, cookware, gardener & HOA amenities. Spectacular Residence One, Elevation C from The Villa Collection by Taylor Morrison. This Model Home is nestled in the private gated community of Campanilla, alongside San Juan Hills Golf Course; infused in Santa Barbara, Monterey & Tuscan inspired architecture. Spacious loft & main-level bedroom/office & 3-qtr bath. Gas fireplace inside & backyard. Jaw-dropping kitchen w/ designer granite counters w/ full height backsplash behind stainless 36” cooktop & canopy hood. Massive island w/ sink complemented w/ GE stainless appliances, includes 42” refrigerator, Moen Brantford pullout faucet in chrome & under-cabinet lighting in Maple cabinetry w/ satin Nickel hardware & recessed lights on dimmers. Gorgeous solid oak hardwood floors & wrought-iron banister. Master bath w/ gorgeous E-Stone counters & awe-inspired white ceramic tile shower w/ frameless glass door. Additional features boast indoor fire sprinklers, dual-paned windows, upstairs laundry & sink (washer/dryer, incl.). Enjoy spectacular sunsets & breathtaking views only 4-miles from the sand of Capo Beach. Local to The Mission, Trading Post, Promenade, Depot & the Los Rios Historic District. 7-miles from Laguna Beach; South OC's top hot-spots known for art galleries, fine dining, coves, beaches, surfing, coastal canyons & Laguna Coast Wilderness Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28155 Camino Del Rio have any available units?
28155 Camino Del Rio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 28155 Camino Del Rio have?
Some of 28155 Camino Del Rio's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28155 Camino Del Rio currently offering any rent specials?
28155 Camino Del Rio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28155 Camino Del Rio pet-friendly?
No, 28155 Camino Del Rio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 28155 Camino Del Rio offer parking?
Yes, 28155 Camino Del Rio does offer parking.
Does 28155 Camino Del Rio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28155 Camino Del Rio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28155 Camino Del Rio have a pool?
No, 28155 Camino Del Rio does not have a pool.
Does 28155 Camino Del Rio have accessible units?
No, 28155 Camino Del Rio does not have accessible units.
Does 28155 Camino Del Rio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28155 Camino Del Rio has units with dishwashers.
Does 28155 Camino Del Rio have units with air conditioning?
No, 28155 Camino Del Rio does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego