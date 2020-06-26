All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 28002 Paseo Reposo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
28002 Paseo Reposo
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

28002 Paseo Reposo

28002 Paseo Reposo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

28002 Paseo Reposo, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home that backs to a green belt. This home has a beautiful kitchen, living room, backyard with patio seating. Parking is on the side street by the house. Call about pets, room for rent, and for the term of the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28002 Paseo Reposo have any available units?
28002 Paseo Reposo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
Is 28002 Paseo Reposo currently offering any rent specials?
28002 Paseo Reposo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28002 Paseo Reposo pet-friendly?
Yes, 28002 Paseo Reposo is pet friendly.
Does 28002 Paseo Reposo offer parking?
Yes, 28002 Paseo Reposo offers parking.
Does 28002 Paseo Reposo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28002 Paseo Reposo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28002 Paseo Reposo have a pool?
No, 28002 Paseo Reposo does not have a pool.
Does 28002 Paseo Reposo have accessible units?
No, 28002 Paseo Reposo does not have accessible units.
Does 28002 Paseo Reposo have units with dishwashers?
No, 28002 Paseo Reposo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28002 Paseo Reposo have units with air conditioning?
No, 28002 Paseo Reposo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego