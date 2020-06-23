All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 26191 Via De Toledo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
26191 Via De Toledo
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

26191 Via De Toledo

26191 via De Toledo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

26191 via De Toledo, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Miles To Beach: 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Cottage, Kitchen with Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, Ceiling Fan, New Windows Throughout, Vertical Blinds, Large Yard with Patio Cover, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Laundry Hook ups, Near Doheny State Beach, Parks, Schools, & 5 fwy HUD NO
Amenities

Kitchen with Stove
Dishwasher
Separate Dining
Ceiling Fan
New Windows Throughout
Vertical Blinds
Large Yard with Patio Cover
Double Attached Garage With Opener
Laundry Hook ups
Near Doheny State Beach
Parks
Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26191 Via De Toledo have any available units?
26191 Via De Toledo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 26191 Via De Toledo have?
Some of 26191 Via De Toledo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26191 Via De Toledo currently offering any rent specials?
26191 Via De Toledo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26191 Via De Toledo pet-friendly?
No, 26191 Via De Toledo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 26191 Via De Toledo offer parking?
Yes, 26191 Via De Toledo offers parking.
Does 26191 Via De Toledo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26191 Via De Toledo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26191 Via De Toledo have a pool?
No, 26191 Via De Toledo does not have a pool.
Does 26191 Via De Toledo have accessible units?
No, 26191 Via De Toledo does not have accessible units.
Does 26191 Via De Toledo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26191 Via De Toledo has units with dishwashers.
Does 26191 Via De Toledo have units with air conditioning?
No, 26191 Via De Toledo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego