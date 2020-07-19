All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
26011 Del Rey

26011 via Del Rey · No Longer Available
Location

26011 via Del Rey, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2 story townhome located in the "Ridgemont" tract with City Lights View!! 2 bedroom. 1.5 bath. 2 car attached garage. Laminate wood flooring downstairs. New carpet and paint. Cozy gas burning fireplace. Large kitchen with newer appliances and white tiled counters. Washer, dryer and frig included. Enclosed brick patio with view. Mirrored wardrobes. Oval tub. Vaulted ceilings. Window blinds throughout. A/C. Sparkling HOA pool/spa. NO MV Lake. Owner pays HOA and trash. Tenant pays all other utilities. CLEAN - MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26011 Del Rey have any available units?
26011 Del Rey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 26011 Del Rey have?
Some of 26011 Del Rey's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26011 Del Rey currently offering any rent specials?
26011 Del Rey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26011 Del Rey pet-friendly?
No, 26011 Del Rey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 26011 Del Rey offer parking?
Yes, 26011 Del Rey offers parking.
Does 26011 Del Rey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26011 Del Rey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26011 Del Rey have a pool?
Yes, 26011 Del Rey has a pool.
Does 26011 Del Rey have accessible units?
No, 26011 Del Rey does not have accessible units.
Does 26011 Del Rey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26011 Del Rey has units with dishwashers.
Does 26011 Del Rey have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26011 Del Rey has units with air conditioning.
