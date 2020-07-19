26011 Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 2 story townhome located in the "Ridgemont" tract with City Lights View!! 2 bedroom. 1.5 bath. 2 car attached garage. Laminate wood flooring downstairs. New carpet and paint. Cozy gas burning fireplace. Large kitchen with newer appliances and white tiled counters. Washer, dryer and frig included. Enclosed brick patio with view. Mirrored wardrobes. Oval tub. Vaulted ceilings. Window blinds throughout. A/C. Sparkling HOA pool/spa. NO MV Lake. Owner pays HOA and trash. Tenant pays all other utilities. CLEAN - MUST SEE.