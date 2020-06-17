All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like
25571 Via Del Rey.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
25571 Via Del Rey
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

25571 Via Del Rey

25571 Via Del Rey · (949) 375-1265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

25571 Via Del Rey, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on showings, rental applications must be submitted prior to scheduling showings. Email requests for rental applications to: moonesa.amini@gmail.com. Beautifully remodeled single family home in the heart of San Juan Capistrano! Premium location, within close proximity to Dana Point Harbor, beach, shopping, and more! This home has a gorgeous open and bright interior with crisp, clean color palettes and modern features. Great floor plan with a cozy living room, kitchen, dining area and four spacious bedrooms. Upgrades include beautiful new flooring, fresh paint. kitchen counter top, backslash, cabinetry, appliances and upgraded bathrooms! Situated in a great neighborhood with a community pool area (currently undergoing construction). Don't miss your opportunity to call this house your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 25571 Via Del Rey have any available units?
25571 Via Del Rey has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 25571 Via Del Rey currently offering any rent specials?
25571 Via Del Rey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25571 Via Del Rey pet-friendly?
No, 25571 Via Del Rey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 25571 Via Del Rey offer parking?
No, 25571 Via Del Rey does not offer parking.
Does 25571 Via Del Rey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25571 Via Del Rey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25571 Via Del Rey have a pool?
Yes, 25571 Via Del Rey has a pool.
Does 25571 Via Del Rey have accessible units?
No, 25571 Via Del Rey does not have accessible units.
Does 25571 Via Del Rey have units with dishwashers?
No, 25571 Via Del Rey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25571 Via Del Rey have units with air conditioning?
No, 25571 Via Del Rey does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego