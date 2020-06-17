25571 Via Del Rey.

Amenities

recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on showings, rental applications must be submitted prior to scheduling showings. Email requests for rental applications to: moonesa.amini@gmail.com. Beautifully remodeled single family home in the heart of San Juan Capistrano! Premium location, within close proximity to Dana Point Harbor, beach, shopping, and more! This home has a gorgeous open and bright interior with crisp, clean color palettes and modern features. Great floor plan with a cozy living room, kitchen, dining area and four spacious bedrooms. Upgrades include beautiful new flooring, fresh paint. kitchen counter top, backslash, cabinetry, appliances and upgraded bathrooms! Situated in a great neighborhood with a community pool area (currently undergoing construction). Don't miss your opportunity to call this house your home!