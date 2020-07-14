8017 E 7th St

Amenities
Renovated 2x2 Buena Park - Property Id: 313748
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment located in a gated community in Buena Park
This remodel boasts granite countertops, fresh white cabinetry, galley kitchen, stove and dishwasher, new flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fans, wall AC units.
Parking spot included
Gated, secure building
PET FRIENDLY
On-site Manager
Laundry on-site
Text Erin (831)710-3131 to make this your home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313748
Property Id 313748
(RLNE5908546)