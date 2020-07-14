All apartments in San Jacinto
8017 E 7th St

8017 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8017 7th Street, San Jacinto, CA 92582
Equestrian Downs

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated 2x2 Buena Park - Property Id: 313748

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment located in a gated community in Buena Park

This remodel boasts granite countertops, fresh white cabinetry, galley kitchen, stove and dishwasher, new flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fans, wall AC units.

Parking spot included
Gated, secure building
PET FRIENDLY
On-site Manager
Laundry on-site

Text Erin (831)710-3131 to make this your home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313748
Property Id 313748

(RLNE5908546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 E 7th St have any available units?
8017 E 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jacinto, CA.
What amenities does 8017 E 7th St have?
Some of 8017 E 7th St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8017 E 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
8017 E 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 E 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8017 E 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 8017 E 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 8017 E 7th St offers parking.
Does 8017 E 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8017 E 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 E 7th St have a pool?
No, 8017 E 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 8017 E 7th St have accessible units?
No, 8017 E 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 E 7th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8017 E 7th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8017 E 7th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8017 E 7th St has units with air conditioning.
