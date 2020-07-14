8017 E 7th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Renovated 2x2 Buena Park - Property Id: 313748



Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment located in a gated community in Buena Park



This remodel boasts granite countertops, fresh white cabinetry, galley kitchen, stove and dishwasher, new flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fans, wall AC units.



Parking spot included

Gated, secure building

PET FRIENDLY

On-site Manager

Laundry on-site



Text Erin (831)710-3131 to make this your home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313748

