Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

312 Pomegranate Street

312 Pomegranate St · (951) 723-1333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA 92582

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 312 Pomegranate Street · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds. Beautiful foothill setting with spectacular mountain views. Minutes to Mt. San Jacinto Community College and outdoor activities like camping, hiking, boating, and fishing nearby at Mt. San Jacinto Park and Diamon Valley Lake. Brand New Home - 2 Story. This brand new home is a corner home with a gorgeous view of the California Mountains. Walk into the foyer with the 1/2 bathroom to the left. All downstairs wood-like laminate flooring open floor plan, continue to pass the stairs to upstairs in the huge kitchen, dining, and family room. Kitchen Area - large center counter with plenty of cabinet space, pantry, upgraded countertops, stainless (silver and black appliances (stove, microwave, and dishwasher) with a kitchen window—a sizeable unfinished backyard with Aluminum fencing—finished garage with extended height for larger vehicles. This is an energy-efficient home - tankless water heater. You also have the closet for storage. Upstairs: Nice size bonus with a panoramic view of the mountains. Hall walk-in linen closet. Master Bedroom - Excellent size Master Bedroom, with a walk-in closet, mountain view. Master Bathroom: Double Sinks, Separate Tub, Separate Shower, Separate Toilet, Built-in Dehumidifier. Walk-In Laundry Room - upstairs - (Gas dryer). A long hallway, full bathroom with large sink with tub/shower, two additional bedrooms. This is a must-see home. Be the first to enjoy a brand new home. We allow authorized dog or cat. We need that wonderful family to call The Cove their new home.

(RLNE5831008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Pomegranate Street have any available units?
312 Pomegranate Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 Pomegranate Street have?
Some of 312 Pomegranate Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Pomegranate Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 Pomegranate Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Pomegranate Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Pomegranate Street is pet friendly.
Does 312 Pomegranate Street offer parking?
Yes, 312 Pomegranate Street does offer parking.
Does 312 Pomegranate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Pomegranate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Pomegranate Street have a pool?
No, 312 Pomegranate Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 Pomegranate Street have accessible units?
No, 312 Pomegranate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Pomegranate Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Pomegranate Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Pomegranate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Pomegranate Street does not have units with air conditioning.
