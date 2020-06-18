Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds. Beautiful foothill setting with spectacular mountain views. Minutes to Mt. San Jacinto Community College and outdoor activities like camping, hiking, boating, and fishing nearby at Mt. San Jacinto Park and Diamon Valley Lake. Brand New Home - 2 Story. This brand new home is a corner home with a gorgeous view of the California Mountains. Walk into the foyer with the 1/2 bathroom to the left. All downstairs wood-like laminate flooring open floor plan, continue to pass the stairs to upstairs in the huge kitchen, dining, and family room. Kitchen Area - large center counter with plenty of cabinet space, pantry, upgraded countertops, stainless (silver and black appliances (stove, microwave, and dishwasher) with a kitchen window—a sizeable unfinished backyard with Aluminum fencing—finished garage with extended height for larger vehicles. This is an energy-efficient home - tankless water heater. You also have the closet for storage. Upstairs: Nice size bonus with a panoramic view of the mountains. Hall walk-in linen closet. Master Bedroom - Excellent size Master Bedroom, with a walk-in closet, mountain view. Master Bathroom: Double Sinks, Separate Tub, Separate Shower, Separate Toilet, Built-in Dehumidifier. Walk-In Laundry Room - upstairs - (Gas dryer). A long hallway, full bathroom with large sink with tub/shower, two additional bedrooms. This is a must-see home. Be the first to enjoy a brand new home. We allow authorized dog or cat. We need that wonderful family to call The Cove their new home.



