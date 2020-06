Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage

Amazing opportunity to live in the beautiful hills of San Dimas just a few blocks from Puddingstone Lake and Raging Waters. This home features a spacious living room with abundant natural light, oversized kitchen with range, oven microwave and dishwasher, 3 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Enjoy the privacy of the back patio/yard. 2 car detached garage with washer/dryer hookups. HOA features pool, clubhouse, basketball courts and meeting rooms. Must see to appreciate.