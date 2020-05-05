738 N Shaftesbury Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very Nice 4 Bedroom 2 BATH Home with a REMODELED KITCHEN, Enclosed Patio area that adds an estimated Extra 500 Sq Ft.

not noted in current property square footage. All upgrades including enclosed Patio done in a Workman like manner however

UnPermitted but owner willing to get permitted with serious offer. ( See Pictures) Amazing Location with good curb appeal. Nice

OPEN "Remodeled" Eat-In KITCHEN with Awesome laminate wood floors & crown molding. Spacious Living Room with Fireplace.

Ceiling fans, CA/Heat plus 4 bedrooms and 2 baths to complete this lovely home. Outside Relax under covered patio. Newer

Windows gives this home a nice vacation feel.