Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
738 N Shaftesbury Avenue
Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:05 PM

738 N Shaftesbury Avenue

738 N Shaftesbury Ave · No Longer Available
Location

738 N Shaftesbury Ave, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice 4 Bedroom 2 BATH Home with a REMODELED KITCHEN, Enclosed Patio area that adds an estimated Extra 500 Sq Ft.
not noted in current property square footage. All upgrades including enclosed Patio done in a Workman like manner however
UnPermitted but owner willing to get permitted with serious offer. ( See Pictures) Amazing Location with good curb appeal. Nice
OPEN "Remodeled" Eat-In KITCHEN with Awesome laminate wood floors & crown molding. Spacious Living Room with Fireplace.
Ceiling fans, CA/Heat plus 4 bedrooms and 2 baths to complete this lovely home. Outside Relax under covered patio. Newer
Windows gives this home a nice vacation feel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue have any available units?
738 N Shaftesbury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue have?
Some of 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
738 N Shaftesbury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue offers parking.
Does 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 N Shaftesbury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
