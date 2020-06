Amenities

Lovely upstairs Condo. Having 2 Bedrooms, one is the Master Bedroom. 2 full bathrooms. Laminated flooring. Condo is on the second floor, and all on one level. Cozy fireplace in the living room. This home has 2 balcony's, 1 off the living room, and the other off the Master Bedroom. Master bedroom has 2 closets. One is a large walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer plus Refrigerator are included. Central Air.