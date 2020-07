Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 Bedroom, plus Den/Office home in great location of desirable San Dimas. Open floor plan, with large kitchen featuring island counter and pantry, and French door access to large covered porch and private yard. Plenty of natural light through out. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with access to roomy balcony and unobstructed southern view. Two car garage with direct access to home. Laminated wood flooring will be installed in living room and master bedroom.