Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:40 PM

441 E Baseline Road

441 East Baseline Road · No Longer Available
Location

441 East Baseline Road, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
Come See Why This is an Amazing Place to Live.
Prefer Female Single Woman with no pets.
No More than 2 Occupants.
Occupants must be over the age of 10 years old.
Studio Like / Private Entrance
1 Large Bedroom /1 Bathroom /1,000 sqft.
The room has freshly painted white walls.
11,000 sweet yard
Master with On suite bath.
Living room / Dining Room.
Parking in Driveway.
Large Gated Yard with Swimming Pool.
Large Trees / Raised Bed Gardens / Chicken Coop
Board your horse. Access to a horse boarding facility.
Circular drive for parking.
So much more.
Full Use of Home and Grounds.
A credit report and background check ($35) for each adult applying will be required prior to acceptance.
Gated Property.
Dog on Patrol.
Security Lights.
Vigilant Owner with FBI Background Check.
Come See Why This is an Amazing Place to Live.
Prefer Female Single Woman with no pets.
Utilities at an additional charge.
It's the original master bedroom and has a private bath entrance to the backyard. It is attached to a 2400 square foot house so you would be sharing a completely equipped kitchen and laundry room. We live on a 2.5 acres horse ranch housing 18 horses, many chickens and 2 pigs.
Let me know if you're still interested.
How many people are looking to rent? Pets? What do you do? If you have a child this may not be the place for them we have an open pool and horses

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 441 E Baseline Road have any available units?
441 E Baseline Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
Is 441 E Baseline Road currently offering any rent specials?
441 E Baseline Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 E Baseline Road pet-friendly?
No, 441 E Baseline Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 441 E Baseline Road offer parking?
Yes, 441 E Baseline Road offers parking.
Does 441 E Baseline Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 E Baseline Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 E Baseline Road have a pool?
Yes, 441 E Baseline Road has a pool.
Does 441 E Baseline Road have accessible units?
No, 441 E Baseline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 441 E Baseline Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 E Baseline Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 E Baseline Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 E Baseline Road does not have units with air conditioning.

