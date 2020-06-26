441 E Baseline Road.

Amenities

on-site laundry parking pool

Come See Why This is an Amazing Place to Live.

Prefer Female Single Woman with no pets.

No More than 2 Occupants.

Occupants must be over the age of 10 years old.

Studio Like / Private Entrance

1 Large Bedroom /1 Bathroom /1,000 sqft.

The room has freshly painted white walls.

11,000 sweet yard

Master with On suite bath.

Living room / Dining Room.

Parking in Driveway.

Large Gated Yard with Swimming Pool.

Large Trees / Raised Bed Gardens / Chicken Coop

Board your horse. Access to a horse boarding facility.

Circular drive for parking.

So much more.

Full Use of Home and Grounds.

A credit report and background check ($35) for each adult applying will be required prior to acceptance.

Gated Property.

Dog on Patrol.

Security Lights.

Vigilant Owner with FBI Background Check.

Utilities at an additional charge.

It's the original master bedroom and has a private bath entrance to the backyard. It is attached to a 2400 square foot house so you would be sharing a completely equipped kitchen and laundry room. We live on a 2.5 acres horse ranch housing 18 horses, many chickens and 2 pigs.

Let me know if you're still interested.

How many people are looking to rent? Pets? What do you do? If you have a child this may not be the place for them we have an open pool and horses