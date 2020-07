312 Calle Moreno

Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE!! GREAT LOCATION!! THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME LOCATED IN THE VIA VERDE GATED COMMUNITY OF BEL VINTAGE AND FEATURES A BRIGHT & AIRY LIVING ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE ANDHIGH VAULTED CEILINGS. KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF CABINETS FOR STORAGE, MASTER BEDROOM HAS A MASTER BATHROOM WITH DUAL SINKS. GARAGE HAS LOTS OF CABINETS FOR STORAGE & DIRECT ACCESS TO THE HOME. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED BACK YARD THAT IS PERFECT FOR FAMILY & PARTIES. LOCATED WITHIN MINUTES TO THE 57, 210, 71 & 10 FREEWAY AND FRANK BONELLI REGIONAL PARK & RAGING WATERS.