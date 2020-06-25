All apartments in San Dimas
Find more places like 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95

301 North San Dimas Canyon Road · (909) 599-5586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Dimas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

301 North San Dimas Canyon Road, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 95 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
San Dimas Canyon Apartments - Property Id: 114600

MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! ONE MONTH FREE RENT WITH 1 YEAR LEASE SIGNED!

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM APARTMENT WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL HOME

San Dimas Canyon Apartments is located just minutes from Downtown La Verne, Downtown San Dimas!

We are located at 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, Ca 91773.

The square footage of our apartments will make it feel like you are living in your own home. You'll find all the storage space you could possibly need with large rooms and plenty of closet space.

Our units come with Central Air and Heating so whether its the hot summer or cool winter you can stay comfortable inside your home.

Less than 10 minutes away from Pomona Fair Grounds, La Verne, Claremont, and Glendora. You can easily get to the local colleges: The University of La Verne, Claremont Graduate University, Cal Poly Pomona and Azusa Pacific University.

Call for information to one of our apartments, or to schedule a tour of your next home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114600
Property Id 114600

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5868583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 have any available units?
301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 have?
Some of 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 currently offering any rent specials?
301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 is pet friendly.
Does 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 offer parking?
No, 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 does not offer parking.
Does 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 have a pool?
No, 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 does not have a pool.
Does 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 have accessible units?
No, 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773

Similar Pages

San Dimas 1 BedroomsSan Dimas 2 Bedrooms
San Dimas Apartments with PoolSan Dimas Dog Friendly Apartments
San Dimas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CA
Rialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity