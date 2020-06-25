301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd 95

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

San Dimas Canyon Apartments - Property Id: 114600



MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! ONE MONTH FREE RENT WITH 1 YEAR LEASE SIGNED!



SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM APARTMENT WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL HOME



San Dimas Canyon Apartments is located just minutes from Downtown La Verne, Downtown San Dimas!



We are located at 301 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, Ca 91773.



The square footage of our apartments will make it feel like you are living in your own home. You'll find all the storage space you could possibly need with large rooms and plenty of closet space.



Our units come with Central Air and Heating so whether its the hot summer or cool winter you can stay comfortable inside your home.



Less than 10 minutes away from Pomona Fair Grounds, La Verne, Claremont, and Glendora. You can easily get to the local colleges: The University of La Verne, Claremont Graduate University, Cal Poly Pomona and Azusa Pacific University.



Call for information to one of our apartments, or to schedule a tour of your next home.

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5868583)