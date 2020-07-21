204 Hollyglen Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

*LEASE* Charming Condo within the highly desired Bonita Unified School District Glendora Unified School District! Remodeled and spacious, this condo will make you feel right at home. Living room offers an exposed brick wall, LED recessed lighting and a large window that fills the home with natural sunlight. Make your way to the bright kitchen overlooking the dining area with direct patio access. Downstairs offers a guest bathroom. Welcome to the 2nd level featuring a master bedroom and master bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom. Lounge and relax on the back patio with access to the 2-car detached garage. HOA pool and spa, mountain views, and convenient location! Rent this home today!