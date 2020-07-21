All apartments in San Dimas
204 Hollyglen Lane

Location

204 Hollyglen Lane, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
*LEASE* Charming Condo within the highly desired Bonita Unified School District Glendora Unified School District! Remodeled and spacious, this condo will make you feel right at home. Living room offers an exposed brick wall, LED recessed lighting and a large window that fills the home with natural sunlight. Make your way to the bright kitchen overlooking the dining area with direct patio access. Downstairs offers a guest bathroom. Welcome to the 2nd level featuring a master bedroom and master bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom. Lounge and relax on the back patio with access to the 2-car detached garage. HOA pool and spa, mountain views, and convenient location! Rent this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Hollyglen Lane have any available units?
204 Hollyglen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Hollyglen Lane have?
Some of 204 Hollyglen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Hollyglen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
204 Hollyglen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Hollyglen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 204 Hollyglen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 204 Hollyglen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 204 Hollyglen Lane offers parking.
Does 204 Hollyglen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Hollyglen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Hollyglen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 204 Hollyglen Lane has a pool.
Does 204 Hollyglen Lane have accessible units?
No, 204 Hollyglen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Hollyglen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Hollyglen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
