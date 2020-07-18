All apartments in San Dimas
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:09 PM

138 E Via Vaquero

138 East via Vaquero · (626) 823-0684
Location

138 East via Vaquero, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1263 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous attached townhouse locates in a quiet community with a huge backyard without having to maintain it! Tastefully upgraded home with Custom wood trim in the living/dining room area, plantation shutters in the spacious dining room, cozy fireplace in the living room, covered patio surrounded by nature, beautiful trees, plants and flowers. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and custom painted cabinets. On the second level is a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, nice size wall closet with mirrored wardrobe doors. The master bath features a large dual sink vanity and separate room with shower area. The second upstairs bedroom is spacious, bright & cheery. Almost immediately adjacent to this secondary bedroom is a nicely updated full bathroom. Attached 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 138 E Via Vaquero have any available units?
138 E Via Vaquero has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 E Via Vaquero have?
Some of 138 E Via Vaquero's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 E Via Vaquero currently offering any rent specials?
138 E Via Vaquero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 E Via Vaquero pet-friendly?
No, 138 E Via Vaquero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 138 E Via Vaquero offer parking?
Yes, 138 E Via Vaquero offers parking.
Does 138 E Via Vaquero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 E Via Vaquero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 E Via Vaquero have a pool?
No, 138 E Via Vaquero does not have a pool.
Does 138 E Via Vaquero have accessible units?
No, 138 E Via Vaquero does not have accessible units.
Does 138 E Via Vaquero have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 E Via Vaquero does not have units with dishwashers.

