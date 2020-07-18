138 E Via Vaquero.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous attached townhouse locates in a quiet community with a huge backyard without having to maintain it! Tastefully upgraded home with Custom wood trim in the living/dining room area, plantation shutters in the spacious dining room, cozy fireplace in the living room, covered patio surrounded by nature, beautiful trees, plants and flowers. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and custom painted cabinets. On the second level is a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, nice size wall closet with mirrored wardrobe doors. The master bath features a large dual sink vanity and separate room with shower area. The second upstairs bedroom is spacious, bright & cheery. Almost immediately adjacent to this secondary bedroom is a nicely updated full bathroom. Attached 2 car garage.