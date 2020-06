Amenities

Beautiful new engineer wood floor throughout the house. Good size living room, dining room/or play room. There is breakfast area in kitchen too. All bedrooms are upstairs. Nice and quiet neighborhood. The unit has lots of natural light come in. Trees on the side to add privacy. Close to San Dimas downtown area. Easy access to Fwy 210, 57. Costco and local shops are nearby. This is a great area to raise your family. Rent includes water and gardening. Only 3 units in property. Subject property is the front 2-story unit. Address for the unit is 128 W. 3rd Street. Owner and Agent has never measure the square feet. The footage is just an estimate only.