Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool internet access

3900 Paso Oro Verde Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Custom, Detached Guest House on Stunning Country Property! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.



In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the “Contact Us” button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a private showing. Please do not proceed without an appointment, tenants/owners may still be residing on property.



UTILITIES, WIFI, TV, & MORE ALL INCLUDED IN RENT!



Furniture, Roku Television, Internet WiFi, Heat, AC, Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash, Landscaper, Pool Access, and personal parking pad inside this gated property ALL INCLUDED IN RENT!!



This Beautiful Private Luxury Detached Guest House Unit is fully furnished including a television. It has a beautiful architecture patterned after the property's custom home which was built by a well-known architect. There is a very spacious feeling with its open tongue and groove high ceilings, large solid wood beams and large skylight. It features an en suite bath, barn doors, walk-in closet with large window, easy clean porcelain tile wood pattern floors with quality rugs, and private deck. It is located on a large and very private country home, an artist retreat, just North of Fallbrook, with stunning mountain (including Rock Mountain), canyon, and grove views all around. It has added security - a remote controlled entrance gate and property security camera, and privacy - two private entry ways: steps down under flowered trellis or entry ramp walkway with no steps and the unit cannot be seen from the road.



It is Available for Private Showings Now by Appt and Move in come Early September.



1 Bed / 1 Bath / approx 500 sf / fully furnished with its own private deck and access to pool and miles of walking / running trails easily accessible from the property.



It is being offered at $1600 per Month with a Six Month Lease Term.

Security Deposit of $1700 will be due at time of acceptance. First months rent will be due at time of move in and second month prorated accordingly.



This home is ideal for a single adult or couple. It is not recommended for children, as the property is not entirely fenced, pool is not fenced, there is a floating deck with no railing off the backside of this unit, and due to wildlife being able to come right on up as well, pets will not be considered at this time. Thank you!



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Appliances Included are: Full sized gas stove with oven, built in microwave, refrigerator, and disposal.



Please note there is no laundry in this home or provided, but the downtown laundry mats are 10 minutes away next to the grocery so you can combine your grocery shopping trip with laundering.



Owner will pay all of monthly gas, trash fees, landscaping, and SDGE electric up to a stated kwh amount and FPUD water up to a stated unit amount, only excessive overages on these amounts for Electricity and Water will then charged to the tenant monthly as they occur - note that previous renters over the years only once reached a monthly overage amount for electric as the new unit has the highest quality insulation and window ratings. This home has a mini-split heat, air conditioning, and fan unit installed with remote and renter is provided with a remote gate opener and personal parking pad inside for safety. Internet WiFi and TV are provided at no charge through Dish Network by owner. Landscapers and Grove caretakers take care of the entire grounds.



A Renter’s Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.



We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!



Village Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



No Pets Allowed



