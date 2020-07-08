Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning courtyard microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

3513 Northcliff Drive Available 04/01/19 Lovely Single Story Home, Beautiful Neighborhood, with Amazing Views All Around of the New Monserate Winery Vineyards! - PLEASE READ ALL LISTING DETAILS HERE BELOW



Lovely Single Story Home, located at the very end of a beautiful residential neighborhood and peaceful cul de sac.

Views of the New Monserate Winery Vineyards surround the home and property!

More Pictures Coming Soon! Final details and cleaning to be done. Brand New Flooring throughout home. Ready for Show Now! Move in will be available around 4/1 approx.



3 Beds / 2 Baths / 2041 Square Feet / Fenced front courtyard sitting area.



It is being offered at $2550 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.

Security Deposit of $2650 will be due at time of acceptance.

First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a case by case basis please note.

Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required if accepted.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Appliances Included are: Gas stove, Electric oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and gas dryer.



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE, Water through Rainbow Water District, Trash through Fallbrook Refuse EDCO.



This home has central heating and AC and is on Sewer.



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested. The owner previously used and can recommend Spectrum for Internet Service.



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!



(RLNE4745425)