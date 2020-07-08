All apartments in San Diego County
Find more places like 3513 Northcliff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
3513 Northcliff Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:26 PM

3513 Northcliff Drive

3513 Northcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3513 Northcliff Drive, San Diego County, CA 92028

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3513 Northcliff Drive Available 04/01/19 Lovely Single Story Home, Beautiful Neighborhood, with Amazing Views All Around of the New Monserate Winery Vineyards! - PLEASE READ ALL LISTING DETAILS HERE BELOW

Lovely Single Story Home, located at the very end of a beautiful residential neighborhood and peaceful cul de sac.
Views of the New Monserate Winery Vineyards surround the home and property!
More Pictures Coming Soon! Final details and cleaning to be done. Brand New Flooring throughout home. Ready for Show Now! Move in will be available around 4/1 approx.

3 Beds / 2 Baths / 2041 Square Feet / Fenced front courtyard sitting area.

It is being offered at $2550 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $2650 will be due at time of acceptance.
First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a case by case basis please note.
Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required if accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Gas stove, Electric oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and gas dryer.

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE, Water through Rainbow Water District, Trash through Fallbrook Refuse EDCO.

This home has central heating and AC and is on Sewer.

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested. The owner previously used and can recommend Spectrum for Internet Service.

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

(RLNE4745425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Northcliff Drive have any available units?
3513 Northcliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 3513 Northcliff Drive have?
Some of 3513 Northcliff Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Northcliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Northcliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Northcliff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 Northcliff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3513 Northcliff Drive offer parking?
No, 3513 Northcliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3513 Northcliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Northcliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Northcliff Drive have a pool?
No, 3513 Northcliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Northcliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 3513 Northcliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Northcliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 Northcliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3513 Northcliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3513 Northcliff Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107

Similar Pages

San Diego County 1 Bedrooms
San Diego County Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Clemente, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALemon Grove, CALa Mesa, CA
Ramona, CAEl Cajon, CABostonia, CARancho Santa Fe, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CARancho San Diego, CALakeside, CALa Presa, CAWinter Gardens, CASan Marcos, CALake San Marcos, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine