Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
3319 Avocado Vista Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3319 Avocado Vista Lane

3319 Avocado Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3319 Avocado Vista Lane, San Diego County, CA 92028

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
pet friendly
3319 Avocado Vista Lane Available 05/01/19 Darling Single Story Home in the Lovely Lake Rancho Viejo HOA Community with Pool Access Included! - PLEASE READ ALL LISTING DETAILS HERE BELOW

This Darling Single Story Home in the Lake Rancho Viejo HOA Community is undergoing a little fresh up and should be ready for move in late April to early May approximately.
It includes trash, landscaper for the front yard areas, and comes with community clubhouse and pool access too!

Owner has decided to paint both blue and yellow guest bedrooms (as seen in pictures) a matching neutral beige to go with the rest of the interior paint color in the home (as you can also see in pictures).

All final repairs and small fix it jobs are being done, out light bulbs being replaced, etc.

A final detailing of the home inside will be done and a power washing of the exterior, along with windows, inside and out, will all be completed before move in.

3 Beds / 2 Baths / 1535 Square Feet / Fenced Back Yard Area.

It is being offered at $2450 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $2550 will be due at time of acceptance.
First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

A single small dog will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note.
Not all pets may be considered, please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you.

Additional security deposit amount of $500 for dog will be required IF Accepted.

No Cats will be considered at this time, Thank you.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Gas stove, Gas oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, and Gas Dryer.

Landscaper included to maintain front landscaping and lawn of home.
Trash Included in Rent! HOA Dues paid by owner.

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE, Water through Rainbow Water District,

This home has central heating and air and is on sewer.

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested. The owner can recommend Spectrum, AT&T, and Frontier.

This is an HOA community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of time and sign. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4819960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

