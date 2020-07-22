3167 Blackwell Drive

Amenities

Lovely Country Home in North Vista, Located minutes from 76 Fwy and Downtown Vista and Bonsall!



In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the Contact Us button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a showing.



Beautiful Single Story Home, with large wide-open land space and country setting! Located minutes from 76 Fwy and downtown Vista and Bonsall! Great for the commuter or Camp Pendleton Access through either Oceanside or Fallbrook, as this home is centrally located to both! Just minutes down the 76 to the Beaches as well!



3 Beds / 2 Full Baths / + Additional Office Room / 1540 Square Feet / Located at the very end of a Private Drive!



It is being offered at $2695 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.

Security Deposit of $2795 will be due at time of acceptance.

First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, so please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Appliances Included are: Brand New Electric Oven & Stove, Brand New Dishwasher, Brand New Refrigerator, Counter Top Microwave, Washer and Dryer as-is. Dryer hook up is Electric.



Landscaping maintenance will be supplied by owner and done at owner's discretion throughout lease, including seasonal weed abatement and watering. Owner's will also periodically enlist a pest control srv to mitigate rodents at their cost and discretion if and when needed seasonally.



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Electric through SDGE, Water through Vista Irrigation District, Trash Service through EDCO San Marcos, request their Yard Stop service for $95.70 bi-monthly, and they will empty containers In-Place.



This home has central A/C and heating via electric heat pump and is on Septic.



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested. Owner's can recommend AT&T.



A Renters Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.



We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time.



