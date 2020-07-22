All apartments in San Diego County
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

3167 Blackwell Drive

3167 Blackwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3167 Blackwell Drive, San Diego County, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Lovely Country Home in North Vista, Located minutes from 76 Fwy and Downtown Vista and Bonsall! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.

In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the Contact Us button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a showing.

Beautiful Single Story Home, with large wide-open land space and country setting! Located minutes from 76 Fwy and downtown Vista and Bonsall! Great for the commuter or Camp Pendleton Access through either Oceanside or Fallbrook, as this home is centrally located to both! Just minutes down the 76 to the Beaches as well!

3 Beds / 2 Full Baths / + Additional Office Room / 1540 Square Feet / Located at the very end of a Private Drive!

It is being offered at $2695 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $2795 will be due at time of acceptance.
First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, so please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Brand New Electric Oven & Stove, Brand New Dishwasher, Brand New Refrigerator, Counter Top Microwave, Washer and Dryer as-is. Dryer hook up is Electric.

Landscaping maintenance will be supplied by owner and done at owner's discretion throughout lease, including seasonal weed abatement and watering. Owner's will also periodically enlist a pest control srv to mitigate rodents at their cost and discretion if and when needed seasonally.

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Electric through SDGE, Water through Vista Irrigation District, Trash Service through EDCO San Marcos, request their Yard Stop service for $95.70 bi-monthly, and they will empty containers In-Place.

This home has central A/C and heating via electric heat pump and is on Septic.

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested. Owner's can recommend AT&T.

A Renters Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

(RLNE5307623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3167 Blackwell Drive have any available units?
3167 Blackwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 3167 Blackwell Drive have?
Some of 3167 Blackwell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3167 Blackwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3167 Blackwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3167 Blackwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3167 Blackwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3167 Blackwell Drive offer parking?
No, 3167 Blackwell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3167 Blackwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3167 Blackwell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3167 Blackwell Drive have a pool?
No, 3167 Blackwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3167 Blackwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 3167 Blackwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3167 Blackwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3167 Blackwell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3167 Blackwell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3167 Blackwell Drive has units with air conditioning.
