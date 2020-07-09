All apartments in San Diego County
16926 Blue Shadows Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

16926 Blue Shadows Lane

16926 Blue Shadows Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16926 Blue Shadows Lane, San Diego County, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The Crosby Golf Villa - Property Id: 54836

Crosby Golf Villa: 3 BD / 4 BA 3100 sq feet

Master bedroom is located on the first floor with beautiful Mountain Views on the 16th fairway.

virtual tour:
http://sdaerialmedia.com/mls170015859/

For more information call/text:
619-675-6704
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54836
Property Id 54836

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane have any available units?
16926 Blue Shadows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane have?
Some of 16926 Blue Shadows Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16926 Blue Shadows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16926 Blue Shadows Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16926 Blue Shadows Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16926 Blue Shadows Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane offer parking?
No, 16926 Blue Shadows Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16926 Blue Shadows Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane have a pool?
No, 16926 Blue Shadows Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane have accessible units?
No, 16926 Blue Shadows Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16926 Blue Shadows Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16926 Blue Shadows Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
