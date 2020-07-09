16926 Blue Shadows Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

The Crosby Golf Villa - Property Id: 54836



Crosby Golf Villa: 3 BD / 4 BA 3100 sq feet



Master bedroom is located on the first floor with beautiful Mountain Views on the 16th fairway.



virtual tour:

http://sdaerialmedia.com/mls170015859/



For more information call/text:

619-675-6704

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54836

Property Id 54836



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5694959)