Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego County
Find more places like 16926 Blue Shadows Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
16926 Blue Shadows Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16926 Blue Shadows Lane
16926 Blue Shadows Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16926 Blue Shadows Lane, San Diego County, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The Crosby Golf Villa - Property Id: 54836
Crosby Golf Villa: 3 BD / 4 BA 3100 sq feet
Master bedroom is located on the first floor with beautiful Mountain Views on the 16th fairway.
virtual tour:
http://sdaerialmedia.com/mls170015859/
For more information call/text:
619-675-6704
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54836
Property Id 54836
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5694959)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane have any available units?
16926 Blue Shadows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego County, CA
.
What amenities does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane have?
Some of 16926 Blue Shadows Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16926 Blue Shadows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16926 Blue Shadows Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16926 Blue Shadows Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16926 Blue Shadows Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego County
.
Does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane offer parking?
No, 16926 Blue Shadows Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16926 Blue Shadows Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane have a pool?
No, 16926 Blue Shadows Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane have accessible units?
No, 16926 Blue Shadows Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16926 Blue Shadows Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16926 Blue Shadows Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16926 Blue Shadows Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
Similar Pages
San Diego County 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego County Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Escondido, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
San Clemente, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Del Mar, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
La Mesa, CA
Ramona, CA
El Cajon, CA
Bostonia, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Lakeside, CA
La Presa, CA
Winter Gardens, CA
San Marcos, CA
Lake San Marcos, CA
Fairbanks Ranch, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine