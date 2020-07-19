All apartments in San Diego County
125 Via Coronado
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 Via Coronado

125 via Coronado · No Longer Available
Location

125 via Coronado, San Diego County, CA 92091

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great furnished rental on the golf course in Morgan Run! Cozy and comfortable with all the comforts of home in a resort setting. Warm hardwood flooring in the main living areas on the 1st floor...nice separation with 2 bedrooms up and 1 down. Front patio is fully fenced and private while back patio over looks the lush, emerald green golf course where you can sit and sip and enjoy the cool evenings! This lovely townhome is conveniently located between the 2 pool areas...come stay and play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Via Coronado have any available units?
125 Via Coronado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 125 Via Coronado have?
Some of 125 Via Coronado's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Via Coronado currently offering any rent specials?
125 Via Coronado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Via Coronado pet-friendly?
No, 125 Via Coronado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 125 Via Coronado offer parking?
Yes, 125 Via Coronado offers parking.
Does 125 Via Coronado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Via Coronado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Via Coronado have a pool?
Yes, 125 Via Coronado has a pool.
Does 125 Via Coronado have accessible units?
No, 125 Via Coronado does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Via Coronado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Via Coronado has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Via Coronado have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 Via Coronado has units with air conditioning.
