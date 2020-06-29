All apartments in San Diego County
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

11519 Rocky Lane

11519 Rocky Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11519 Rocky Lane, San Diego County, CA 92040
Eucalyptus Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect Lakeside Home Nestled In The Hills With Mountain Views! - This home has all of the modern amenities that you are looking for! Just remodeled with fresh paint throughout. Tile flooring on main floor, new carpet upstairs and in the bedrooms. The large 2+ acre has sweeping views and room for RV parking. Enter into the living room with beautiful vaulted wood ceiling and warm fireplace. Natural light flows through the multiple picture windows making it light and bright. The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The lower level has the convenience of 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Upper level has a master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a bonus room that can be used as an office or den. Ceiling fans throughout help keep it cool. Enjoy entertaining with family and friends on the spacious patio. Must See!

Pets possible with owner approval and additional deposit
No Smoking
Rental Insurance is required

Rent: $2750.00
Deposit: $3050.00
Processing Fee: $50.00

Call 760.585.1700 to schedule a showing

Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

(RLNE4655413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11519 Rocky Lane have any available units?
11519 Rocky Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 11519 Rocky Lane have?
Some of 11519 Rocky Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11519 Rocky Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11519 Rocky Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11519 Rocky Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11519 Rocky Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11519 Rocky Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11519 Rocky Lane offers parking.
Does 11519 Rocky Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11519 Rocky Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11519 Rocky Lane have a pool?
No, 11519 Rocky Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11519 Rocky Lane have accessible units?
No, 11519 Rocky Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11519 Rocky Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11519 Rocky Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11519 Rocky Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11519 Rocky Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
