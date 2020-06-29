11519 Rocky Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect Lakeside Home Nestled In The Hills With Mountain Views! - This home has all of the modern amenities that you are looking for! Just remodeled with fresh paint throughout. Tile flooring on main floor, new carpet upstairs and in the bedrooms. The large 2+ acre has sweeping views and room for RV parking. Enter into the living room with beautiful vaulted wood ceiling and warm fireplace. Natural light flows through the multiple picture windows making it light and bright. The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The lower level has the convenience of 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Upper level has a master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a bonus room that can be used as an office or den. Ceiling fans throughout help keep it cool. Enjoy entertaining with family and friends on the spacious patio. Must See!



Pets possible with owner approval and additional deposit

No Smoking

Rental Insurance is required



Rent: $2750.00

Deposit: $3050.00

Processing Fee: $50.00



Call 760.585.1700 to schedule a showing



Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



(RLNE4655413)