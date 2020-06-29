11357 Pala Loma Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

4BR 3.5BA Remodeled Home. 10 Acres, Fully Fenced. Elec. Gates. Organic Citrus Grove. - Sprawling 4 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts nearly 5000 square feet of remodeled comfort! 2 separate living rooms, wood and tile flooring throughout. Situated on fully fenced 10 acres with an organic citrus grove, and 2 electric gates. Covered patio and pool; great for entertaining. 2 Car detached garage plus 3 car covered parking. Your small dog will be considered, with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. This home is managed by the owner.



Guest house on property also rented - separately



Contact Cesy Cruz, Cal DRE #01789608, 760-670-4957



Water included. Tenant pays 65% electricity and 100% propane. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner maintains property, including grove.



If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5683336)