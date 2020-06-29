All apartments in San Diego County
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

11357 Pala Loma Dr

11357 Pala Loma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11357 Pala Loma Drive, San Diego County, CA 92082

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
4BR 3.5BA Remodeled Home. 10 Acres, Fully Fenced. Elec. Gates. Organic Citrus Grove. - Sprawling 4 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts nearly 5000 square feet of remodeled comfort! 2 separate living rooms, wood and tile flooring throughout. Situated on fully fenced 10 acres with an organic citrus grove, and 2 electric gates. Covered patio and pool; great for entertaining. 2 Car detached garage plus 3 car covered parking. Your small dog will be considered, with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. This home is managed by the owner.

Guest house on property also rented - separately

Contact Cesy Cruz, Cal DRE #01789608, 760-670-4957

Water included. Tenant pays 65% electricity and 100% propane. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner maintains property, including grove.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5683336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11357 Pala Loma Dr have any available units?
11357 Pala Loma Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 11357 Pala Loma Dr have?
Some of 11357 Pala Loma Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11357 Pala Loma Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11357 Pala Loma Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11357 Pala Loma Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11357 Pala Loma Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11357 Pala Loma Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11357 Pala Loma Dr offers parking.
Does 11357 Pala Loma Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11357 Pala Loma Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11357 Pala Loma Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11357 Pala Loma Dr has a pool.
Does 11357 Pala Loma Dr have accessible units?
No, 11357 Pala Loma Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11357 Pala Loma Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11357 Pala Loma Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11357 Pala Loma Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11357 Pala Loma Dr has units with air conditioning.
