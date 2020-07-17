443 San Anselmo North

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super charming, updated and bright 1br/1ba flat with parking in a two unit building in a convenient location with a walkscore of 96 as it's walking distance from shops of downtown San Bruno and CalTrains. Unit has access to a private yard, dedicated washer/dryer in garage and is a great place to call home. Minimum 1 year lease, no pets, no smoking of any substance on premises. Tenant responsible for all utilities and to provide their own interior and liability insurance. Move in requires credit report, lease application, first month's rent and two months worth of rent as security deposit. Vacant and easy to show