443 San Anselmo North
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:03 AM

443 San Anselmo North

443 San Anselmo Avenue North · (415) 290-2927
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

443 San Anselmo Avenue North, San Bruno, CA 94066
San Bruno Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super charming, updated and bright 1br/1ba flat with parking in a two unit building in a convenient location with a walkscore of 96 as it's walking distance from shops of downtown San Bruno and CalTrains. Unit has access to a private yard, dedicated washer/dryer in garage and is a great place to call home. Minimum 1 year lease, no pets, no smoking of any substance on premises. Tenant responsible for all utilities and to provide their own interior and liability insurance. Move in requires credit report, lease application, first month's rent and two months worth of rent as security deposit. Vacant and easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 San Anselmo North have any available units?
443 San Anselmo North has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 443 San Anselmo North currently offering any rent specials?
443 San Anselmo North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 San Anselmo North pet-friendly?
No, 443 San Anselmo North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bruno.
Does 443 San Anselmo North offer parking?
Yes, 443 San Anselmo North offers parking.
Does 443 San Anselmo North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 San Anselmo North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 San Anselmo North have a pool?
No, 443 San Anselmo North does not have a pool.
Does 443 San Anselmo North have accessible units?
No, 443 San Anselmo North does not have accessible units.
Does 443 San Anselmo North have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 San Anselmo North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 443 San Anselmo North have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 San Anselmo North does not have units with air conditioning.
