6888 Caitlin St Available 07/01/20 North End San Bernardino - Available Early July!!! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. What a great property, lot's of room inside and out!! This spacious home offers four bedrooms (all upstairs) with two and one half baths. The Master Suite offers dual sinks, separate tub and shower and a spacious walk in closet. Just on the other side of the upstairs loft you will find the main full bathroom and three additional bedrooms. The sprawling kitchen has plenty of cabinets to satisfy the pickiest of cooks! It's open to the family room with fireplace and peek a boo to the large living room. Just off the kitchen is the guest half bath and separate laundry room, which also leads to the three car garage. Bring the BBQ, there is plenty of room for it!!!

You won't be disappointed, close to Cal State University San Bernardino, easy freeway access, shopping, and dining are just minutes away.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5820354)