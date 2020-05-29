All apartments in San Bernardino
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

6888 Caitlin St

6888 Caitlin Street · (909) 474-4880
Location

6888 Caitlin Street, San Bernardino, CA 92407
Verdemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6888 Caitlin St · Avail. Jul 1

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2847 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
6888 Caitlin St Available 07/01/20 North End San Bernardino - Available Early July!!! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. What a great property, lot's of room inside and out!! This spacious home offers four bedrooms (all upstairs) with two and one half baths. The Master Suite offers dual sinks, separate tub and shower and a spacious walk in closet. Just on the other side of the upstairs loft you will find the main full bathroom and three additional bedrooms. The sprawling kitchen has plenty of cabinets to satisfy the pickiest of cooks! It's open to the family room with fireplace and peek a boo to the large living room. Just off the kitchen is the guest half bath and separate laundry room, which also leads to the three car garage. Bring the BBQ, there is plenty of room for it!!!
You won't be disappointed, close to Cal State University San Bernardino, easy freeway access, shopping, and dining are just minutes away.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6888 Caitlin St have any available units?
6888 Caitlin St has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6888 Caitlin St have?
Some of 6888 Caitlin St's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6888 Caitlin St currently offering any rent specials?
6888 Caitlin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6888 Caitlin St pet-friendly?
No, 6888 Caitlin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino.
Does 6888 Caitlin St offer parking?
Yes, 6888 Caitlin St does offer parking.
Does 6888 Caitlin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6888 Caitlin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6888 Caitlin St have a pool?
No, 6888 Caitlin St does not have a pool.
Does 6888 Caitlin St have accessible units?
No, 6888 Caitlin St does not have accessible units.
Does 6888 Caitlin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6888 Caitlin St does not have units with dishwashers.
